By Liam Napier in Paris

Wholesale changes are incoming for the All Blacks second World Cup pool match.

After dropping their first World Cup group game in history at Stade de France this weekend’s test against Namibia in Toulouse appears the All Blacks only chance to utilise the breadth of their squad.

Needing to win all three remaining pool stage matches to qualify for the quarterfinals, the All Blacks have no choice but to select their best available team for their third game against Italy. The All Blacks are then likely to stick with the bulk of that side for their final group game with Uruguay as they seek to build continuity and secure progression to the knockouts.

This week, therefore, the All Blacks are expected to call in the vast majority of those wider squad members who didn’t feature in their opening 27-13 loss to France.

That could result in as many as 11 starting changes and one positional tweak for Namibia.

Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard may be in line for his maiden test start after impressing in two previous appearances off the bench. In his last cameo in the record defeat at Twickenham, Roigard scored a stunning solo try against the Springboks, only to be a surprise exclusion from the bench for the World Cup opener.

Damian McKenzie, after struggling in his last start against the Wallabies in Dunedin, is expected to be handed another chance to run the cutter from first five-eighth.

The All Blacks are likely to change the bulk of their backline with second-five David Havili needing game time after playing 40 minutes for Tasman prior to the World Cup squad naming.

This is also prime chance to rotate power wings Leicester Fainga’anuku and Caleb Clarke into the starting side.

Changes in the forward pack that’s under pressure to perform after being exposed by the Springboks and France may be more limited by a raft of injuries.

With Italy’s challenge looming, the All Blacks are expected to err on the side of caution with their influential injured brigade. Blindside Shannon Frizell and tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax have been ruled out, and All Blacks captain Sam Cane is highly unlikely to feature after missing the World Cup opener and not training this week due to back spasms.

Jordie Barrett suggested his knee is progressing well after sitting out the loss to France but with more pivotal matches to come he, too, could remain on the sidelines which would pave the way for Havili to link with Anton Lienert-Brown in the new-look midfield.

Brodie Retallick, after making his earlier-than-expected comeback from a knee injury with 15 minutes off the bench against France, needs a starting run in the second-row. Starting alongside long-time locking partner Retallick would be a fitting way for Sam Whitelock to equal Richie McCaw’s 148 test record for the All Blacks.

Samuel Whitelock is set to equal Richie McCaw's record for most test matches for the All Blacks. Photosport

And with only three fit specialist loose forwards the All Blacks appear to have little option but to start Luke Jacobson alongside Dalton Papali’i and Ardie Savea. Ethan Blackadder joined the squad this week but forwards coach Jason Ryan indicated he would not feature against Namibia while he settles into camp.

With the All Blacks scrum under severe scrutiny they are unlikely to take any chances there, either, which may favour experienced Blues props Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Nepo Laulala. Dynamic hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho could be unleashed from the outset, though, after starting one test this season and being largely confined to an impact player.

No matter who the All Blacks inject this week a commanding response from successive defeats will be demanded against the African minnows.





