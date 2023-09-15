The All Blacks have bounced back from their first Rugby World Cup pool play defeat to thrash Namibia 71-3, making them the first nation to win 50 World Cup matches. Video / Sky Sports

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi – 5/10

Set the base for a dominant scrum from the outset but gave away a few penalties. Didn’t offer much on attack, other than a beautiful back flick leading to a break for Luke Jacobson.

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho – 6/10

Not spectacular, but a sound performance from the hooker. The lineout set piece was consistent throughout until his departure from the field in the 52nd minute.

3. Nepo Laulala – 4/10

Laid the platform for a powerful scrum, but a couple of errors with the ball in hand stymied any go-forward. Fortunately for him, one was missed by the referee.

4. Brodie Retallick – 7/10

Kept the lineout steady throughout, including pinching one for himself from the Namibians.

5. Samuel Whitelock – 6/10

End-to-end performance in his 148th game. Two early penalties given away in the opening 10 minutes but still had plenty left in the tank when he was the first on the scene chasing a Damian McKenzie kick in the 75th minute. Will overtake Richie McCaw for the most All Blacks caps in his next outing.

6. Luke Jacobson – 5/10

Struggled to stand out in an effort to plead his case for the No 6 jersey. Missed three tackles defensively but kept the loose forward trio balanced with his carries.

7. Dalton Papali’i – 6/10

Solid work rate from the openside flanker. Dotted down in the 54th minute when he sliced through a defender like a hot knife through butter.

8. Ardie Savea – 7/10

Quiet by his standards but asserted himself when needed. A couple of try assists for Roigard’s second try in the 7th minute and de Groot’s score in the 48th.

Cam Roigard opens the scoring against Namibia. Photo / Getty Images

9. Cam Roigard – 8/10

A well-earned player-of-the-match performance in the former saloon driver’s maiden test start. Scored twice in the opening seven minutes to briefly lead Namibia on his own. Set up a couple more off the back of some sniping runs. Formed a strong combination with Damian McKenzie, in what could be a sneak peek into the All Blacks’ 9-10 partnership in 2024. But in the present, he’s given Ian Foster something to think about in the back-up No 9 spot.

10. Damian McKenzie – 8/10

Steered the ship effectively alongside Roigard, despite facing a poor Namibian outfit. Showed speed on a near-try in the 7th minute, outpacing three Namibian defenders to get to the ball first, albeit a knock-on. A couple of wayward passes early on but found his rhythm as he threatened with ball in hand, setting up several line break opportunities and beating eight defenders. Offered a variety of threats with his kicking game. Finished 8/11 from the tee.

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku – 8/10

Set the tone with a strong carry on his first touch. Active for the majority of the game, setting up the first and last tries of the contest. Crossed over in the 24th minute, beating one defender and carrying four more to the line. Had plenty of go-forward every time he had the pill in his hands, leading the way with 10 carries across the gainline. Finished with four offloads and eight defenders beaten.

12. David Havili – 7/10

A couple of early mistakes in the contest, both from the kick-off. Showed promise with the ball in hand, making four clean breaks and beating five defenders in a game where the backs had plenty of room to work. Laid on a nice chip in the 46th minute, which unfortunately couldn’t be finished off by Caleb Clarke. Scored in the 58th minute.

13. Anton Lienert-Brown – 6/10

Was more involved in the first 5 minutes of the game than he was in the entire tournament opener against France. Like his midfield partner, had plenty of half-break opportunities. Showed superb skill on his try in the 35th minute, putting a grubber past a defender and getting his toe to the ball again to dot down.

14. Caleb Clarke – 7/10

Did well to stay active as the game’s leading metre-eater with 116m on the ground. A moment to forget in the 46th minute, where he regathered a chip from Havili, but stumbled short of the line before sliding into touch. Redeemed himself with a try in the 67th minute – this time off a Mo’unga kick.

15. Beauden Barrett – 7/10

The only member of the backline not to score but played a steady hand where necessary. Set the tone early by not playing forceback with his first touch of the ball. Took charge on the counter-attack in a free-flowing display.

RESERVES

16. Dane Coles – 3/10

Became the second oldest All Black at 36 years and 279 days. Will need to put off his retirement for another World Cup cycle if he wants to get the top spot.

17. Ethan de Groot – 2/10

The rest of his World Cup is in doubt after a silly shoulder to the head. Initially given a yellow in the 71st minute, before it was upgraded to a red in the 78th minute.

18. Fletcher Newell – 4/10

Kept a dominant scrum strong when he and de Groot joined the action early in the second stanza.

19. Scott Barrett – 4/10

Managed to avoid any disciplinary action in a positive cameo.

20. Tupou Vaa’i – 4/10

Won a penalty a few minutes into his stint and held his own well.

21. Aaron Smith – 4/10

Kept the ship stable when he replaced man-of-the-match Roigard.

22. Richie Mo’unga – 5/10

Mixed moments in the final quarter of the game. Great vision to set up a Caleb Clarke try in the 67th minute.

23. Rieko Ioane – 6/10

Scored the final try of the game, showing his vintage pace as he took a neat offload from Fainga’anuku.