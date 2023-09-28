All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and Italy's Kieran Crowley clash over claims that the NZ side will 'intimidate' and 'bully' the Italians in the upcoming match. Video / NZ Herald

By Liam Napier in Lyon

Fear is hard earned, easily eroded, in the unforgiving test rugby scene.

For all their peaks and troughs, their slide down the rankings, over the past four years the All Blacks, from an opposition perspective, remain one of the most respected teams on the planet.

No test side would be foolish enough to underestimate the All Blacks’ ability to conjure a world-class performance capable of knocking over anyone.

There is, however, a chasm emerging between respect and fear of the All Blacks.

Highly respected former Springboks captains Jean de Villiers and Victor Matfield are among those publicly declaring the All Blacks are a preferable quarter-final opponent to France. Such a perception offers a transparent window into the status the All Blacks are viewed, as Ian Foster’s men fight for their World Cup survival against Italy in Lyon.

Fear doesn’t win you anything but in an arena often defined by fine margins, it is a head start. Fear sows seeds of doubt, uncertainty, and against nations such as Italy who are yet to defeat the All Blacks in 16 attempts, fear strikes at the heart of whether they truly believe they can win.

In that context it is time the All Blacks reinforce their ruthless, clinical edge.

It wasn’t that long ago - three months, in fact - the All Blacks unveiled their World Cup blueprint with a blend of physical forward-led dominance, rapid ruck speed, kicking to exploit space on the edges and accurate finishing.

Those compelling victories in the Rugby Championship are now, however, cast in a contrasting light after the woeful Wallabies slumped to an imminent pool stage exit and, to a lesser extent, the Pumas’ underwhelming performances at a World Cup where the Southern Hemisphere is in danger of being exposed.

Beauden Barrett kicks during the the captain's run ahead of their Rugby World Cup France 2023 match against Italy at Parc Olympique. Photo /Getty

More unwanted history, in the form of defeats to the Springboks at Twickenham and the World Cup-opening loss to France, douse the All Blacks’ fear factor while further fanning the flames of external anxiety.

A training ground romp against Namibia served a purpose but it was never going to prove anything of substance or shake the foundations of this World Cup. And while Italy have, indeed, drastically improved under Kieran Crowley, they cannot define the All Blacks campaign.

Italy are, after all, ranked 11th in the world.

All Blacks v Italy: Quarter-finals on the line

The All Blacks third pool match should instead be a stepping stone, a launchpad, to revive their World Cup hopes and remind everyone how lethal they can be.

Italy’s expansive style should suit the All Blacks.

We’ve heard multiple times this week Italy boasts the quickest ruck in the Six Nations. While that poses defensive challenges the All Blacks will welcome the speed and increased ball in play much more than France, Ireland and South Africa opting to kick after three phases.

Crowley’s intimidation and bullying claims should be welcomed, too. Test rugby is not for the faint-hearted. Every team strives to be the playground bully.

The All Blacks must adopt that role against Italy.

Jason Ryan has implored his forward pack to do exactly that by laying down a marker. The impressive platform the All Blacks set in July buckled at the scrum and breakdown against the Boks and France. With everyone back on deck - Shannon Frizell on the charge, Sam Cane and Tyrel Lomax to come off the bench - the All Blacks pack must regain a menacing snarl.

All Blacks scrum coach Greg Feek senses that attitude brewing - yet he knows training ground intensity counts for little.

With a 6-2 split on their bench, Italy clearly intend to challenge the All Blacks pack.

“The best way to judge that for us is within our own camp. When you see the boys get up from set piece and their eyes are popping out of their heads and really looking at each other that’s what we need, that’s one part of it,” Feek said. “Tomorrow is the true test of where we are at.”

Ardie Savea of the All Blacks looks on during the All Blacks captain's run. Photo Getty Images

After ushering in the heavy hitters Ian Foster acknowledged the All Blacks are in no excuse territory. They have savoured two weeks to target shifts with their ill-discipline and patchy breakdown work. They have a fully fit squad to select from. And with their World Cup future at stake, jeopardy is real.

The All Blacks struggled with English referee Matthew Carley’s interpretations after conceding three yellow cards and 14 penalties in the record defeat to the Boks at Twickenham. One month on, there can be no repeat of those issues against the passionate Italians. Cool heads and composure will prevail.

Weather the emotive, early storm, and the All Blacks should comfortably complete the Italian job to all but seal their progression to the knockouts.

“With not getting the result against France we need to win all three games to be in control of where we want to be,” veteran All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick noted.

“There’s the added pressure of playing Italy but that’s what World Cups are all about, and that’s why we play the game.”

