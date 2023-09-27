All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and Italy's Kieran Crowley clash over claims that the NZ side will 'intimidate' and 'bully' the Italians in the upcoming match. Video / NZ Herald

Gandalf. Peaches. Godfather. Anyone would think the All Blacks were quoting movie titles rather than paying tribute to Sam Whitelock.

In a World Cup where Whitelock is breaking records faster than the French trains, the veteran lock will this week surpass Richie McCaw as the most capped All Black in history.

Notching his 149th test marks a major milestone for the 34-year-old as he prepares to depart the black jersey by joining French club Pau after this tournament.

While he garners revered status, Whitelock is far from untouchable after Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick were preferred as the starting locking combination for the All Blacks’ sudden death pool match with Italy in Lyon this weekend.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster and stand-in skipper Ardie Savea were effusive in praising Whitelock when, in a starting capacity, he equalled McCaw’s record in the romp over Namibia in Toulouse.

This week, though, there is no room for emotion in selection decisions.

Sam Whitelock's All Black career has spanned four World Cups. Photos / Getty

Whitelock’s experience, supreme lineout nous and calm leadership is instead required to come off the bench alongside fellow veterans Sam Cane, as the All Blacks captain returns from injury, and Dane Coles.

“I don’t think it takes the romance out of it,” Foster said. “Every game Sam is achieving something new at the moment. He equalled a record last week; he’s going to beat it this week then he’s got 150 coming up and then the most capped All Black in World Cups.

“Every day is a bit of a statement of something he’s achieving. We’ll do all our celebrating of that after this game. Right now what the team needs to achieve is bigger than the individual but it’s very much on our mind. It’s a special occasion.”

Quiz: Test your Rugby World Cup 2023 week two knowledge

Whitelock doesn’t exactly resemble Michael Corleone, the head of the fictional Italian mafia empire, yet that’s exactly the character All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala likened him to.

“He’s been around for pretty much my whole career. I don’t know how he’s done it this long at such a high level too,” Laulala said. “It goes to show the person he is and the character of the man. He’s done amazing things.

“He brings a calmness to the group which is exactly what you need in these big pressure tournaments. Having his presence brings that reassurance for the younger kids, and even some of the leaders in the team. He’s sort of like the Godfather. It’s awesome having someone like that in the team we can all rely on.”

Ofa Tu’ungafasi, as he prepares to partner Laulala in the All Blacks front-row against Italy, chimed in with a series of his unique monikers for Whitelock.

“I’ve heard Gandalf before,” Tu’ungafasi said. “That’s back when there were a few older boys in the team, they used to call him that.

“Peachy. He loves peaches. Whenever I feel like one I go to his room. I call him Lawrence. He doesn’t like it but I call him by his second name. And Sammy.

“I’m grateful he’s around while I’m here. One thing I love about Sammy is he’s got a special ability to connect to anyone. Young, old, he gets along with all of us. He’s fun to be around. He always has something to say but knows when not to talk. He’s a great man. You trust him out there no matter the time, place, circumstance. You know he’s going to get the job done.”

Whitelock’s job title may differ at this World Cup for the latter stages of his illustrious test career but, clearly, his standing and influence does not change.

Most tests for the All Blacks

Sam Whitelock 148*

Richie McCaw 148

Keven Mealamu 132

Kieran Read 127

Aaron Smith 121*

Beauden Barrett 118*

All Blacks v Italy: Kickoff 8am, Saturday

Follow the match at nzherald.co.nz

Elliott Smith’s live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio

Alternative Commentary Collective: iHeartRadio and Radio Hauraki

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.