All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and Italy's Kieran Crowley clash over claims that the NZ side will 'intimidate' and 'bully' the Italians in the upcoming match. Video / NZ Herald

Italy and New Zealand are in the same boat in Pool A: Chasing host France for one of the two quarter-final places. Italy has a 2-0 record and wants to make the quarter-finals for the first time. New Zealand has a rare 1-1 record, and needs the win to ensure their progress towards the quarters.

New Zealand are welcoming back four influential figures - Shannon Frizell, Jordie Barrett, Sam Cane and Tyrel Lomax - which provides timely injections for the All Blacks’ make-or-break World Cup pool contest with the improving Italians this weekend.

Frizell hasn’t featured for two months - since the victory over the Wallabies in Melbourne - after injuring his hamstring at training. He’s been sorely missed, too.

After overcoming a niggly knee knock that sidelined him for the World Cup thus far, Barrett’s size and irreplaceable direct, powerful presence from second five-eighth changes the complexion of the All Blacks backline.

Ardie Savea retains the All Blacks captaincy and Dalton Papali’i the openside role with Cane returning from his back issues from the bench.

In the strongest indication yet that Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick are now the All Blacks’ preferred locking combination, sentiment is firmly set aside with Sam Whitelock poised to break Richie McCaw’s 148-test record off the bench.

After coming from behind at halftime to beat Uruguay 38-17 last week, Italian coach and former All Black Kieran Crowley restored the side which won the opener against Namibia by a flattering 52-8. Paolo Garbisi at flyhalf, Ange Capuozzo on the wing, and goalkicking sharpshooter Tommaso Allan at fullback. Lock Dino Lamb, scrumhalf Stephen Varney and inside centre Luca Morisi also returned.

After eight straight defeats, they have four successive wins for their longest run in 29 years.

History

Played 15 times: New Zealand won 15, Italy won 0. Most recent New Zealand won 47-9 in November 2021.

TAB odds

New Zealand $1.01, Italy $15.00, Draw $51

How to watch

Live updates at NZ Herald - Sky Sport 1 from 8am Saturday

Herald prediction

New Zealand 40 Italy 7

Lineups

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele’a, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea (captain), Dalton Papali’i, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu’ungafasi. Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Italy: Tommaso Allan, Ange Capuozzo, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Montanna Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Dino Lamb, Marco Riccioni, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fisichetti. Reserves: Hame Faiva, Ivan Nemer, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Manuel Zuliani, Toa Halafihi, Martin Page-Relo, Paolo Odogwu.

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.