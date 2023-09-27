All Blacks Mark Telea and Dalton Papali'i alongside defence coach Scott McLeod look ahead to their clash with Italy as the team is ‘buzzing’ from an impressive South Africa v Ireland match over the weekend. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

Shannon Frizell and Jordie Barrett return to the All Blacks side this weekend and Samuel Whitelock is in line to become the most-capped All Blacks test player in history after being named on the bench for their match against Italy.

Both teams have everything to play for on Saturday, making this an intriguing matchup in front of a crowd that is expected to be close to 60,000.

“Italy is growing in confidence after winning their first two games and they represent a massive challenge for us after coming off our bye week,” Ian Foster said. “We fully respect their growth over the last two years and are expecting a huge game with both teams having everything to play for.”

If the 34-year-old Whitelock takes the field, he will surpass Richie McCaw’s record of 148 test matches for the All Blacks, played between 2001 and 2015. Whitelock is set to reach the milestone 13 years and three months after making his debut for the All Blacks in June 2010.

Sam Cane and Tyrel Lomax are due to make their return from the bench.

Up front, the selectors have included over 180 test caps of experience between Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Codie Taylor and Nepo Laulala. Test centurion Brodie Retallick is joined by Scott Barrett in the second row while Ardie Savea will captain the side in a loose forward trio featuring Dalton Papali’i and Frizell.

The match will mark the first All Blacks Test in Lyon since the 2007 Rugby World Cup pool match against Portugal. With the team being based in Lyon for the tournament, it is fitting that next week’s final pool match against Uruguay will also be staged there.

“We have really enjoyed our time in Lyon and look forward to seeing many of the locals at the game on Friday,” added Foster. “We can’t thank them enough for the hospitality and support that they have shown us since we arrived at the start of the tournament.”

Tamaiti Williams has been named on the bench after soaking in the French scenery and engaging in scuffles with All Blacks teammates at training. This week, though, the World Cup truly comes to life for the Crusaders prop as he contemplates a pinnacle stage debut.

Ethan de Groot’s two-match suspension opens the door for Williams to become one of the last All Black squad members to debut at this tournament.

To this point, Williams has been patient after missing out on the All Blacks’ opening defeat to France and the rout of Namibia.

“I’ve walked the streets of Lyon, Bordeaux and Toulouse. It’s my first time in France,” Williams said three days out from confronting Italy. “It’s been fun eating some of the food and exploring. It’s time to go to work now. We’re here for a reason.

“It’s a dream to play for the All Blacks but to play at a World Cup is another dream so I’m looking forward to it.”

All Blacks match day 23 (Test caps in brackets)

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (55)

2. Codie Taylor (80)

3. Nepo Laulala (51)

4. Brodie Retallick (105)

5. Scott Barrett (64)

6. Shannon Frizell (28)

7. Dalton Papali’i (28)

8. Ardie Savea (captain) (77)

9. Aaron Smith (121)

10. Richie Mo’unga (51)

11. Mark Tele’a (6)

12. Jordie Barrett (52)

13. Rieko Ioane (65)

14. Will Jordan (26)

15. Beauden Barrett (118)

16. Dane Coles (88)

17. Tamaiti Williams (3)

18. Tyrel Lomax (27)

19. Samuel Whitelock (148)

20. Sam Cane (90)

21. Cam Roigard (3)

22. Damian McKenzie (43)

23. Anton Lienert-Brown (65)

All Blacks v Italy: Kickoff 8am, Saturday

