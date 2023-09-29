How the All Blacks rated in their 96-17 win over Italy.

Beauden Barrett - 6

A solid outing as he injected himself into the line as required on attack, beating some defenders with some good carries and kicking well. However, kicking the ball out on the full from a restart and slipping off a tackle which led to try for Italy took something away from his overall showing.

Will Jordan - 8

Opened the scoring with a beautiful acrobatic finish in the corner for the first of his two tries and looked to attack at every opportunity. He carried the ball for over 130m and showed some creativity when trying to enhance the attack.

Rieko Ioane - 5

Not his greatest showing defensively, with a few missed tackles including a soft attempt one-on-one that led to an Italian try. He carried the ball with intent, but also turned the ball over a couple of times. A bit of a mixed bag from the All Blacks centre.

Jordie Barrett – 8

Heavily involved in the attack as he linked up with teammates, moving the ball wide quickly to exploit space, while he ran strong support lines. Assisted on tries, including a pinpoint cross-field kick to set up the opening points of the game. Was let down by a couple of moments early in the second half, but a solid performance overall.

Mark Telea – 7

Didn’t have quite as many opportunities as Jordan, but he made everything count. Telea left plenty of defenders in his wake as he chewed through the metres and scored a try. While he made plenty of tackles, both Italian tries being scored on his wing may be something to take note of.

Richie Mo’unga - 7

Shot the lights out from the kicking tee, with plenty of practice in converting all nine of his shots at goal before being replaced. With ball in hand he played what was in front of him without trying to force anything that wasn’t on. A confident performance from a key player.

Aaron Smith - 8

Bagged a hat-trick inside the opening 35 minutes, showing some smarts to score two from lineout moves and another running well in support. His service from the ruck was crisp and allowed the team to keep storming forward. Just a quality 49-minute outing.

Aaron Smith scored three tries in a 17-minute span against Italy. Photo / Photosport

Ardie Savea – 9

Another entertaining episode of ‘how much work can Ardie Savea get through?’ saw him heavily involved with ball in hand; strong carries to get the team on the front foot, give them a little room when under pressure, or to get the ball across the try line. Didn’t have a big tackle count but did some good work around the breakdown.

Dalton Papali’i - 7

Was a big defensive presence, leading the All Blacks’ tackle count with 11 at the time he left the pitch. Doing plenty of his work in the contact areas, Papali’i was rewarded for his toil with a try just before he left the pitch.

Shannon Frizell - 9

A Herculean effort in all aspects of the game, Frizell was dominant in his tackles, frequently running over the top of defenders and was a terrific option at the lineout. Outside of a lone missed tackle, it was hard to find any flaws with his 49-minute outing, really.

Scott Barrett – 7

Quietly went about his work in the contact areas, and kept putting pressure on the Italians. His effort was exemplified by a charge down early in the second half that he then hustled to regather, which ultimately led to a try for his locking partner.

Brodie Retallick – 7

Not a perfect performance, but when he did have a negative moment in the game he was quick to atone. He was a reliable lineout target and contested against the opposition’s throw well, and worked hard around the park.

Brodie Retallick takes the ball into contact against Italy. Photo / Photosport

Nepo Laulala – 7

A missed tackle was the only blemish in a strong performance, bringing physicality to a game that saw the All Blacks pack dominate their opposites before being replaced with 30 minutes left.

Codie Taylor - 8

Impressive in his core roles, Taylor made an impact with some strong defence and winning turnovers as well. Showed some real desire for points with a spectacular dive in to try a reel in a cross-field kick too, though unsuccessful in his attempt.

Ofa Tuungafasi - 7

Put on a few crushing hits in the first 15 minutes and that set the tone for his day. He was a force on the defensive end and part of a dominant All Blacks scrum that pummeled that of the Italians.

Reserves

Dane Coles – 7

Scored a couple of tries out wide in classic Coles fashion, and was solid at the lineout.

Dane Coles scored two tries in the win. Photo / Photosport

Tamaiti Williams – 7

Had some big shoes to fill after the starting props set a big platform but didn’t miss a beat. He stepped up at the scrum to earn a couple of penalties and was a physical presence in the contact areas.

Tyrel Lomax – 6

Part of a large change of personnel early in the second half and was solid in his core roles, showing strength at the scrum.

Sam Whitelock – 6

He was only in the game for 30 minutes, but made plenty of tackles and got his hands on the ball on attack, though didn’t always look convincing with his passes. Became the most-capped All Blacks player of all time in his 149th appearance.

Sam Cane – 5

Came into the mix late in the contest when things had gotten a bit frantic in his return to action. Had some good moments, including sending Dane Coles away for a try, but some forgettable involvements as well.

Cam Roigard – 7

Got a little too excited with the line centimetres away and had a try ruled out for a double movement, but he showed a level head after replacing Smith with half an hour on the clock, both running and moving the ball along nicely.

Damian McKenzie – 8

When there’s broken play

In the rugby game

Who ya gonna call?

McKenzie

Anton Lienert-Brown – 7

Ran strong lines in the midfield and was rewarded for that by Roigard setting him up with a try. He also had some important involvements on the defensive end.