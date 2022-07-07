Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was passed fit for the second test after some confusion around his mid-game exit last week. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

An observation...

Another week of rugby's conversation being dictated by the doctors and judiciary officers of social media and internet forums. People always cry out for better scrutiny of head knocks, which is fair enough. However, Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has now passed what has been asked of him in his second and third head injury assessments done in the days after the match, with a more scientific and neurological approach. HIA1 (during the game) dictates whether a player is fit to return to the game, he wasn't. Sexton has a history of head knocks which means he should be cautious, but I'm not sure why "vibes-based" armchair diagnosis from a Twitter account with a name and bunch of numbers should win out over an actual medical opinion. Last time I was sick I didn't contact @Dave02927373 to get a second opinion.

A suggestion...

To be clear – I am an advocate of rugby taking a strong stance on concussion and believe it is the major issue facing the game. That is where rugby finds itself in a bind. The new protocols seem stringent, but are they able to be easily understood by fans? Unlikely given the confusion this week. A 12-day automatic standdown when you leave the field and don't return would help clear things up. It would be performative in some instances however, when players are neurologically fine post-game.

An explanation...

A similar issue applies when vision began spilling out on social media of Scott Barrett's hit on Peter O'Mahony – on one angle. Did it look bad? Yes. Was he cited? No. The TMO takes about four angles on average to make a decision on one try. Citing commissioners have access to several more angles. Old mate holding his phone up to the TV had one. Ireland didn't seem to make a big deal of it either. By the way, I'm aware of the irony of me – a rugby commentator and occasional talkback host with a Twitter account - writing a column in order to decry the court of social media and public opinion, so don't bother pointing that out.

Scott Barrett in action against Ireland. Photo / Photosport

A prediction...

The Irish may want to look away. The All Blacks have never lost under the referee stewardship of Jaco Peyper in 16 tests, winning 15 and drawing once. Ireland have won one of four.

A question...

Who couldn't love the story of Stormers loose forward Deon Fourie – the 35-year-old who will make his debut for the Springboks this weekend? I would use this as an inspirational tale for those players over 30 yet to be capped by the All Blacks to never give up on your dreams. But the reality is New Zealand players of that age are few and far between. George Bower made his debut last year as a 29 year old and is the oldest debutant for some time. There are barely any players in their mid-30s playing Super Rugby. You might see the odd veteran pop up in the NPC post a stint overseas, but the mid-30s battler's time is over here.