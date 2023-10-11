Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

All Blacks v Ireland: The burden of history has shifted to Ireland - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
The All Blacks open up on the fear of making unwanted history as they prepare to take on Ireland in a massive Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash in Paris. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

Gregor Paul in Paris

No one really knows the full weight of history until they find it bearing down upon them.

They think it will sit on their shoulders with the light touch of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport