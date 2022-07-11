All Blacks v Ireland: Ranking the top 10 international rugby performances from the weekend

World Rugby's top 10 sides again faced off this week.

World rugby's top 10 teams were in action over the weekend, with many of the results a reversal of previous fortunes. Here's how the weekend's performances rated.

10. Argentina

Last week: 5

World Rugby ranking: 7

Result: Lost to Scotland 6-29, in Salta.

Last week: Beat Scotland 26-18.

Before the match: Pumped after deservedly rolling the tourists in the first test, Los Pumas would have been aware they hadn't recorded consecutive test wins against tier-one rivals in six years.

The performance: Unable to muster a response to the visitor's 21 second-half points, Michael Cheika's men fluffed their lines as the game got scrappy.

Verdict: What a difference a week makes.

9. All Blacks

Last week: 2

World Rugby ranking: 3

Result: Lost to Ireland 12-23, in Dunedin.

Last week: Beat Ireland 42-19, at Eden Park.

Before the match: Sam Whitelock was out after a head knock in the first test, but it's fair to say most All Blacks fans felt fairly confident after the tourists had been contained in the opener at Eden Park.

The performance: Even without Angus Ta'avao's red card, the All Blacks would have struggled to match Ireland. The prop looked dazed as he left the park; his teammates were confused throughout.

Verdict: The coaching staff must be hoping this week is the lowest point in their All Black reign. Other low-point possibilities: Next week and when they meet Ireland or South Africa in the quarter-final stage of next year's Rugby World Cup.

All Black captain Sam Cane meets the Irish defence in Dunedin. Photo / AP

8. South Africa

Last week: 3

World Rugby ranking: 1

Result: Lost 12-13 to Wales, in Bloemfontein.

Last week: Beat Wales 32-29

Before the match: Coach Jacques Nienaber said he "needed to strike a balance between giving our talented young players an opportunity to show what they can do at international level and winning". Balance went out the window when he named a starting side with 14 changes from that which won the first test, including two debutants. Four more players made their debuts from the bench.

The performance: Started with zing, but were unable to convert dominance in possession and territory into points late in the match.

Verdict: Inability to put away Wales — who had a man in the bin when the hosts led 12-3 with less than 20 minutes to go — suggests South Africa don't have the depth they'd banked on.

Welsh midfielder Nick Tompkins carries the ball into the South African defence. Photo / AP

7. Japan

Last week: 8

World Rugby ranking: 10

Result: Lost to France 15-20, in Tokyo.

Last week: Lost to France 23-42.

Before the match: Outclassed in the latter stages of the opening match, coach Jamie Joseph still reckoned the plan was a good one. "We won't look to change how we play but will need to be a little smarter when we have the ball. It's another big test match for us and we have to plan and prepare accordingly."

The performance: Joseph was almost right; his men were hardy enough to give themselves a shot in a scrappy affair.

Verdict: Knocked down, but squarely trading blows against the world's (soon-to-be) top side.

6. France

Last week: 6

World Rugby ranking: 3

Result: Beat Japan 20-15, in Tokyo.

Last week: Beat Japan 42-23.

Before the match: Coach Fabien Galthie got into the Olympic vibe in the host city from the last Games: "We have prepared seriously and we want to go further, higher and faster in our play."

The performance: France had pulled away in the late stages of the first test, but couldn't quite repeat the trick second time around. They proved gritty enough to secure a 10th consecutive win, equalling their best run ever.

Verdict: Skidding into World Rugby's top spot courtesy of a hellishly scrappy one-score win over Japan? Tres bien!

Matthieu Jalibert, of France, is tackled by Dylan Riley, of Japan. Photo / Getty Images

5. Scotland

Last week: 9

World Rugby ranking: 8

Result: Beat Argentina 29-6, in Salta.

Last week: Lost to Argentina 18-26.

Before the match: Coach Gregor Townsend was unrattled by defeat in the opener: "We know this tour is about a number of things: it's about seeing a group of players coming together for four weeks and seeing how that environment is; it's about giving players opportunities, but it is about winning."

The performance: Five debutants gave a good account of themselves as the Scots played hard and fast on a hot day.

Verdict: Nice words about opportunities are all well and good; it's the win that will help Townsend sleep easy.

Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe, left, is tackled by Argentina's Jerónimo de la Fuente. Photo / AP

4. Australia

Last week: 1

World Rugby ranking: 7

Result: Lost 17-24 to England in Brisbane.

Last week: Beat England 30-28.

Before the match: The Wallabies would have felt pretty good after muscling their way to a 14-man win in the first test and arriving at Suncorp Stadium, where they'd gone 10 matches undefeated.

The performance: Battered early, they fought hard to get on the front foot and gave themselves a late shot.

Verdict: Fought hard, but came up against an on-song England pack. On another day, against a less-fizzing side (and with a little better execution) a performance like this would land a deserved victory.

Michael Hooper, of the Wallabies, reflects on defeat against England. Photo / Getty Images

3. Wales

Last week: 4

World Rugby ranking: 9

Result: Beat South Africa 13-12, in Bloemfontein.

Last week: Lost to South Africa 32-29.

Before the match: Wales great Gareth Edwards probably spoke for the current players when he noted the 14 changes South Africa had made to their winning team from the first test. "I suppose the only way they can justify it is if they win. I think it shows a little bit of disrespect. If there had been five or six changes, you would maybe have raised an eyebrow. But 14 changes, it's overwhelming."

The performance: Ate up the pressure from the World Champions and struck when it mattered with Josh Adams' late try. Gareth Anscombe's sideline conversion made history, bagging a first test win away to South Africa and setting in place a giant-slaying confidence.

Verdict: Gwad!

Wales players celebrate victory over South Africa. Photo / Getty Images

2. England

World Rugby ranking: 7

Result: Beat Australia 24-17 in Brisbane.

Last week: Lost to Australia 28-30.

Before the match: Coach Eddie Jones threw a couple of debutants into the backline but stuck with heavy bruisers up front. His old mate Sir Clive Woodward was sceptical: "Selection was never [Jones'] strength, but now his lack of understanding around this most important element of the England job is costing the team big time.

The performance: Found some of the brutal rhythm that knocked the All Blacks out in the 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinal. Billy Vunipola's early try was the starter and some tasty first-half mauls followed — but 20 points from the relentless boot of Owen Farrell proved the difference.

Verdict: Always kick your threes.

English lock Maro Itoje wins lineout ball in his side's victory over the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images

1. Ireland

Last week: 7

World Rugby ranking: 4

Result: Beat the All Blacks 23-12, in Dunedin.

Last week: Lost to the All Blacks: 19-42

Before the match: Coach Andy Farrell kept the faith. He saw enough promise in the first-test defeat to stick with a largely unchanged line up (the only change was Mack Hansen coming in for Keith Earls). "There's all sorts of different ramifications that go into selection, sometimes players probably have not performed to the standards they judge themselves on," said Farrell. "To not give people a chance to correct that is sometimes missing an opportunity, so there's a little bit of that."

The performance: Tidier than the All Blacks, and smart enough to make the extra-man advantage count... eventually.

Verdict: A day of legend for a team that deserve to be celebrated long and late. This generation of Irish players have taken the green jersey to a level that seemed unobtainable in previous seasons. They have good reason to back themselves this week.