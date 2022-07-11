Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Ireland: Ranking the top 10 international rugby performances from the weekend

7 minutes to read
World Rugby's top 10 sides again faced off this week.

NZ Herald
By Winston Aldworth

World rugby's top 10 teams were in action over the weekend, with many of the results a reversal of previous fortunes. Here's how the weekend's performances rated.

10. Argentina

Last week: 5

World 7

