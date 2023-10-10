Brodie Retallick of the All Blacks runs through drills during an All Blacks training session. Photo / Getty

By Liam Napier in Paris

For the first time at this World Cup, and when they need it most, the All Blacks are fully loaded.

Against all odds All Blacks tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax appears to have made a rapid recovery to put himself firmly in the frame to feature in the World Cup quarter-final against Ireland in Paris this weekend.

Lomax suffered a medial ligament knee injury early in the All Blacks’ final pool romp against Uruguay last Friday (NZT).

Four days on from that setback Lomax was put through his paces as the All Blacks trained in the French capital.

An injured Tyrel Lomax leaves the field during the Rugby World Cup match between New Zealand and Uruguay. Photo / Getty

In the allotted media viewing window Lomax didn’t look entirely comfortable while training with a heavily strapped knee alongside fellow prop Ethan de Groot under the eye of All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan.

But provided he comes through the remainder of the training week unscathed, Lomax now seems destined to feature against Ireland.

Ryan followed All Blacks coach Ian Foster’s comments yesterday to issue a positive outlook on Lomax’s availability.

“He’s trained really well today and got through what he needed to. He’ll definitely be considered for selection,” Ryan said after Englishman Wayne Barnes was confirmed for the All Blacks and Ireland quarter-final.

The All Blacks are yet to field their first-choice team at this World Cup.

In their tournament-opening defeat to France, injuries ruled out Lomax, Jordie Barrett and Shannon Frizell. All Blacks captain Sam Cane then pulled out on match day with back spasms that sidelined him for two further weeks.

That influential quartet is now back on deck and with de Groot free following his two-week suspension for his high shot against Namibia, the All Blacks are welcoming the chance to launch their top team on Ireland.

“When you head into a final, which it is, picking from a squad that’s fully available is where you want to be,” Ryan said. “You’re always going to get niggles but in regards to Tyrel it’s great he’s got through today. We have a high intensive training on Thursday so he’ll need to tick that off as well.”

Ireland have several players under injury clouds after their dominant pool victory over Scotland. Experienced lock James Ryan, who started off the bench last week, is in serious doubt with a wrist injury - as is starting wing Mack Hansen (calf).

The outlook appears more positive for former Chiefs finisher James Lowe (eye). Midfielder Robbie Henshaw and veteran wing Keith Earls, both of whom missed the Scotland match with hamstring complaints, resumed training today.

Earls could be in line to replace the Australian-born Hansen on the edge.

Ireland name their team tomorrow – one day earlier than originally scheduled.

All Blacks v Ireland

8am, Sunday

Follow live updates: nzherald.co.nz

Listen to commentary: Join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio, or catch the ACC on iHeartRadio or Hauraki

