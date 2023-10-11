All Blacks v Ireland: Irish unchanged for Rugby World Cup quarter-final

The All Blacks open up on the fear of making unwanted history as they prepare to take on Ireland in a massive Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash in Paris. Video / NZ Herald

Ireland stopped speculation about team injuries and wasted no time revealing their confidence heading toward the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against the All Blacks by naming its team a day early today.

Top-ranked Ireland is unchanged.

Wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe are playing and reserve lock James Ryan isn’t.

Hansen (calf) and Lowe (eye) have shaken off minor injuries from the 36-14 win over Scotland last Sunday. Lowe scored a try early in a one-sided contest as Ireland topped Pool B with four out of four wins.

Ryan has not recovered in time from a wrist injury and was replaced on the bench by Joe McCarthy. Backs Robbie Henshaw and Keith Earls were also not ready this week.

“We expect (Ryan) to be fit for next week if we are able to get that far,” coach Andy Farrell said. “People get injured and there are always bangs at the start of the week. Some turn round a lot quicker than you would expect.”

Farrell hopes to take Ireland past the quarterfinal stage for the first time in tournament history, while the All Blacks are looking to win the competition for a record fourth time.

The All Blacks name their team tomorrow and are also expected to include no surprises.

“It’s big boy stuff isn’t it, we’re at the business end of the competition,” Farrell said. “When you get to this point in the competition, you hopefully draw on the good experiences you have had. We have got a very experienced group who have been through a lot.”

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton will play his 15th test against New Zealand and 18th overall including appearances for the British and Irish Lions. It means the standout flyhalf will surpass Alun Wyn Jones for most tests by a northern hemisphere player against New Zealand.

“I haven’t thought once about personally what the game means. It’s all about the team,” Sexton said. “I’ve had some great battles against New Zealand over the years. That’s what we’re preparing for, another close game.”

The 38-year-old Sexton has been around long enough to remember Ireland’s failure to reach the last eight, but he isn’t wasting time stewing on it.

“All the previous quarter-finals have been different, each of those groups have been different. This is a one-off game,” he said. “It’s all geared to Saturday and it’s another massive challenge for us.”

Last year, New Zealand lost a home series to Ireland for the first time.

“We will take confidence from that,” lock Tadhg Beirne said. “But a year and a few months is a long time in rugby. They will be a different side.”

Ireland also has a chance to win an 18th straight test and tie the tier one world record held by England and New Zealand.

Ireland has won five of their past eight matches, while New Zealand has won both previous meetings at the Rugby World Cup in 1995 and 2019.

In France, Ireland has beaten then No. 2-ranked South Africa 13-8, No. 5 Scotland, Tonga 59-16 and Romania 82-8.

Ireland’s Green Army of singing fans has grown for every game and the 80,000-capacity stadium will be packed again with green jerseys.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Jimmy O’Brien.

All Blacks v Ireland

8am, Sunday

Follow live updates: nzherald.co.nz

Listen to commentary: Join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio, or catch the ACC on iHeartRadio or Hauraki

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.