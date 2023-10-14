The All Blacks win against Ireland 28-24 to secure their spot in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals. Video / Sky Sports

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton’s rugby career has come to a crashing halt at the hands of the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup.

But in a heartwarming moment post-match, a clearly dejected Sexton appears to be told by his son Luca that he’s “still the best, Dad.”

New Zealand withstood three comebacks from top-ranked Ireland and two yellow cards to win a gripping Rugby World Cup quarterfinal 28-24 on Saturday and stay on course for a record fourth title. The All Blacks come back to Stade de France to meet Argentina on Saturday morning (NZ time), after the Pumas rallied to beat Wales 29-17 in Marseille earlier.

Ireland goes home after falling short again with an eighth World Cup quarterfinal defeat. The Irish trailed 13-0 and 18-10 in the first half, and by 25-17 in the second half before a penalty try made it a one-point contest with a little more than 15 minutes left. Hooker Codie Taylor was sin-binned for collapsing the maul, leaving New Zealand a man down for the second time.

Post-match, Sexton said his overriding emotion was pride in his team and the Irish nation at large.

“We couldn’t have done any more, it’s just fine margins. They sucker-punched us on a few tries and that’s what champion teams do. We knew they were a great side and we fell just short unfortunately. This six weeks has been a dream - this group, these fans and I’m just gutted we couldn’t do it for them.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said he was “unbelievably proud” of his squad despite falling short of what would have been a men’s record-equalling 18th successive test victory at elite level.

“That was one hell of a game and somebody had to lose - unfortunately it was us tonight,” he said. “At the start of the game we coughed up penalties and gave them field position and six points. I was so proud of the way we came back and kept attacking them right until the death.

“We’ve had a good run but sport can be cruel sometimes - I guess that’s why we love it. The way we kept battling to the end shows the character of this side.”

Farrell also paid tribute to his 38-year-old captain, Sexton, who is retiring from rugby now their tournament is at an end.

“First and foremost he’s an outstanding human being,” he added. “He’s probably the best ever player to play for Ireland and when you’re 38 and playing your best rugby, it says a lot about the man.”

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster praised a “fantastic” display from his side, who have five days to recover before facing Los Pumas next Friday.

Johnny Sexton applauds the fans with his son. Photo / Getty Images

“We all knew it was going to be a monster game and it was,” he said. “It was a real arm wrestle. They’re a proud team, Ireland, they really hung in there. I thought we had them a couple of times but they kept making the game really tight.

“I am so proud of the way we played. Our defence, particularly in that last part, was brilliant. We were disciplined, we held our cool. I thought defensively we made some shifts and found a way of stopping their line breaks coming to us. It just became a game of patience in the end and we did it well.”

