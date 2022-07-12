All Blacks Captain Sam Cane addresses the media following the loss to Ireland. Video /

OPINION:

1. It's tremendous content

Imagine if the All Blacks had simply chosen to play well in Dunedin. Imagine if this series had been won in straightforward fashion and the third test were reduced to dead rubber.

Instead, the rubber is very much alive, and for that we should be thankful.

What would we all be doing this week? Sure, there's some other good sport on, but most of it's offshore and in unfavourable timezones.

During waking hours, we would have been bereft without the take cycle triggered by the Disaster in Dunedin. (Actually, that feels too strong; it's just a game. Disappointment in Dunedin? Let's keep workshopping this.)

The take cycle we've been gifted has centred, of course, on Ian Foster. But we've also had no shortage of officiating takes - the gist of which: nobody knows anything - and takes about the ever-shifting balance of power back to the Northern Hemisphere.

Basically, the loss gave us something to talk about. As wise sage Darren Rovell tweeted before the 2016 US election, I feel bad for our country but it's tremendous content.

2. On the Razor's edge?

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

Whether or not he reads the takes, Foster is surely enjoying another week as the main character of New Zealand sport.

After the Distress in Dunedin (nah that ain't it) Foster's job security was always going to be a little less secure. In fact - and this would be heretical if not for the fans of a certain persuasion who pledged to support a spurned Robbie Deans when he got the Wallabies job - some supporters might have even been smiling with the Irish on Saturday night.

It's hard to believe any fan would want the All Blacks to lose. It's very easy to believe, however, that some were able to find a silver lining - if not an outright smirk - in defeat.

Now that Foster has plummeted to a lowly 70 per cent win rate, the drums that beat in quite good timing for a bit of breakdancing are only growing louder.

Apparently, the unemployment rate in this country is low, which erudite columnists tell me is bad, so could there be a two-birds solution to increasing that figure and fixing the All Blacks?

3. Hopes were too high

A sold-out Eden Park. A world-class rival. A thumping win. It all felt a bit unnatural, didn't it, to begin the international season in such a resoundingly successful manner.

That's not what the All Blacks are supposed to do during these mid-year series. They're supposed to face average opposition and play average rugby but still score a ton of tries while we all wait for the Rugby Championship to kick off.

The bar had been set too high. There's a lot of rugby left in the year, and this far out from a World Cup you never want to appear too strong.

Just look as those dastardly French - likely favourites for next year's tournament - twice falling behind against Japan before rallying for scratchy wins.

That's what you're supposed to do 14 months before a World Cup; not steamroll your likely quarter-final opponents the way the All Blacks foolishly did.

Thankfully, inspired by Foster's return to the team from Covid, they managed to significantly lower that bar. Now, after the Downfall in Dunedin (no), any win on Saturday will do.

4. Ireland are cool

Bundee Aki and James Lowe celebrate Ireland's victory in the second test. Photo / Photosport

We can agree on that, right? That we all kind of like Ireland, at least a little bit? That the Flush the Dunny in Dunedin (thanks Shag but no thanks) wasn't exactly the same as being beaten by peak George Gregan?

What's not to like? They have four Kiwis in their squad, a quartet whose pride at returning home with their adopted nation was exemplified by Bundee Aki after the tour opener in Hamilton, beaming while speaking about the chance to play in front of his mum.

They have a captain in Johnny Sexton who must be among the most respected players in world rugby, and a mentor in Andy Farrell who's achieved the admirable feat of coaching in a code that was not his primary playing focus.

Around the world, everyone's happy to host the Irish diaspora, and at home they long ago (mostly) got rid of the English, a decision that looks better by the day and one soon to be copied by Scotland.

They're a likeable bunch. Hell, Joe Schmidt likes them so much he didn't even wanna coach against them.

5. Saturday will be box office

When was the last time the All Blacks hosted such an anticipated test? What's that, less than two weeks ago at Eden Park? Hmm.

Ill-considered prompts aside, Saturday night's decider in Wellington will provide All Blacks fans with something they so often lack by virtue of being All Blacks fans: real jeopardy at home.

Too often tests with similar stakes are confined to World Cups or northern tours. Mid-year tests are often forgettable, the Rugby Championship became rather routine and the Wallabies are the Wallabies.

This is different. This third test will feature two teams with designs on being the best in the world, teams who are developing a genuinely balanced rivalry.

It will be appointment viewing, something at last elevating itself above the endless slog of a seemingly ceaseless rugby calendar.

And it's all thanks to the Debacle in Dunedin (this feels right).