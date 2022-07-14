Bundee Aki (right) starts in an otherwise unchanged Ireland side. Photo / Photosport

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made one change to the team that beat the All Blacks for Saturday's series decider at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Bundee Aki comes in for the injured Garry Ringrose and partners Robbie Henshaw in midfield.

Johnny Sexton, who celebrated his 37th birthday this week, leads the team as he wins his 108th cap, equalling Paul O'Connell's tally for Ireland.

Sexton will be partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park at halfback with the back three of Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe retained.

The pack from the first two tests lines out again in the final game of the tour with Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong in the front row and Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan at lock. Peter O'Mahony is at six, Josh van der Flier at seven and Caelan Doris is named at No 8.

The replacements include Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls.

Speaking after his side's midweek victory over the Māori All Blacks, Farrell said the squad has grown throughout the tour.

"The mood's good [in camp]. It does help when you win, but it's all about improving and performance and togetherness and growing as a group.

"It helps when you win a test match obviously, but the mood would have still been great anyway.

"It's about growing the group, as we've talked about non-stop on this tour, and we feel that we've done that anyway."

Ireland team to face the All Blacks:

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 45 caps

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 9 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 59 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 32 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 45 caps

6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 86 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary's College) 19 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 19 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary's College) 107 caps CAPTAIN

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 14 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 39 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 59 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 5 caps

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 22 caps

Reserves:

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 27 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 117 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 24 caps

19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 7 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 29 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 98 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 34 caps

23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 97 caps