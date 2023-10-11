OPINION

Gregor Paul in Paris

This was supposed to be the World Cup at which French captain Antoine Dupont would confirm why he’s universally viewed as the world’s best halfback and probably best player.

But here we are now at the crunchy end of the tournament, and injury has prevented him from proving he’s the latter, while the form of Aaron Smith has challenged the veracity of the former.

A World Cup that was meant to be all about Dupont may still end up being just that, but for now, if there is a star number nine to be all doe-eyed and weak at the knees about, it is the All Blacks veteran who has wound the clock back in France and shown that there is plenty of life left yet in the old dog.

Smith is stealing the show, having been in vintage form since he arrived in Europe, notably outplaying Dupont in the opening game of the World Cup before producing a snappy and dynamic performance against Italy in which he scored three tries.

On form to date, it’s Smith who has the better claim to be considered the world’s pre-eminent halfback and in all the analysis about how the quarter-final clash between the All Blacks and Ireland will play through, perhaps not enough account has been taken of the Smith factor.

In an era in which everyone is looking for trends, there is one that has been consistent throughout the last decade of All Blacks rugby: which is that when Smith is in his best form, the All Blacks will be in their best form.

All the old truisms about forward domination and set-piece control being at the heart of any memorably good All Blacks performance ring true, but the biggest wins and most special victories of the last 10 years have almost always seen Smith play his best rugby.

On those special nights when the All Blacks hammered France at the 2015 World Cup and then destroyed South Africa in both 2016 and 2017, Smith was involved in everything.

His speed around the field, his unwavering accuracy of pass and endlessly good decision-making enable the All Blacks to flow on attack in a way no other side at this tournament can match.

Everyone is still perplexed about how the All Blacks almost scored 100 points against Italy - well the answer has got plenty to do with Smith who is in his element when the pack gets on top the way they did against the Azzurri.

Dupont has the more rounded game and seems capable of conjuring something from nothing, but no halfback in the world is as good as Smith at directing the play when the attacking tempo is breathtakingly quick.

The faster the game the better he plays, primarily because so much has to happen instinctively when the ball is being recycled so quickly.

He tends to not think, but just do and for a player closing in on 35, there is no sign of age having taken its toll on Smith and he’s obviously desperate to end his test career with the same sort of wow factor with which it started in 2012.

And it’s just as obvious that he’s desperate for his test career not to end this weekend against Ireland as he fronted the media on Tuesday in a manner that alluded to the intensity of his focus.

The usual smile was there, but his answers were occasionally clipped as if he was conscious of giving Ireland ammunition by saying something that could be misinterpreted.

And brevity, especially from Smith, is a sign that the All Blacks are moving into that head space where they are controlled and ruthless and everything in them is packed down deep, ready to blast out when the cork is released at Stade de France.

They are not buying into any of the media’s attempts to goad them into saying something derogatory about Ireland or pitch themselves as underdogs or build the game as a chance for revenge.

“My energy is pushed more towards the opportunity that is there for us,” Smith said when he was asked whether he was motivated by the fear of losing.

“The excitement of what we can control as a group. If you are held down by the weight of the past, you won’t be able to do anything. You won’t be able to play well.

“You will be too scared to do anything. To try things to trust your instincts.

“Being free, being energised with intent there is plenty of intent this weekend. I don’t think there is the burden of statistics or the weight on us. It is a final of a World Cup for us and we are ready to go.”

And the last time such a mood descended upon the All Blacks was, coincidentally, before they played Ireland in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final.

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and has written several books about sport.