Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Ireland: All Blacks keep the faith while seeking improvements

5 minutes to read
(L-R) Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, and Quinn Tupaea of New Zealand during the International test Match in the series between the New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

(L-R) Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, and Quinn Tupaea of New Zealand during the International test Match in the series between the New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

One personnel change to the starting team signals the demand for further improvements and the All Blacks intent to clinch the series against Ireland in Dunedin.

In essence, All Blacks coach Ian Foster has opted

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.