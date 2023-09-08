ALL BLACKS

1. Ethan de Groot – 4/10

Ran a clever line to buy Barrett time and space on the opening kick-pass. Pinged in 18th-minute scrum for INSERT RANDOM INFRINGEMENT HERE. And again in 27th minute. Got better return in later scrums. Spilt the pill when team were hot on attack in 29th minute.

2. Codie Taylor – 5/10

One early lineout wobble. Spent most of the night in tough physical scrap with French bruisers.

3. Nepo Laulala – 5/10

Dripping with sweat, as the 30C temperature made it a tough night for big blokes. His side of the scrum held up well, but Tyrel Lomax is missed.

4. Sam Whitelock – 5/10

Handy in the restarts as you’d expect, but was involved in a couple of ruck infringements that scuppered momentum. Tough night against the big, in-form French pack.

5. Scott Barrett – 7/10

Typically busy and bruising around the park in another 80-minute effort, finding his way into space and having enough muscle to grab extra ground. Was flat-footed in one lineout mix-up, but otherwise kept climbing in aerial contests.

6. Tupo Vaa’i – 4/10

A late inclusion after Cane’s injury, the makeshift blindsider couldn’t force his presence onto the game in a 57-minute run. Poor fumble in the 45th minute. Shannon Frizzell’s Mt Smart monster show seems a long time ago.

7. Dalton Papali’i – 6/10

From bench to 6, to 7 – it’s been quite a week for the versatile loosie. Led the way with his tackling, ran hard with ball in hand and battled in breakdowns, where, ultimately, the hosts had the better of the show.

8. Ardie Savea (c) – 8/10

Terrific effort from the stand-in skipper, who was involved in everything, whether on the ball, over it or scrambling in defence. Most skilful forward on show, as seen with his Zinzanish left-foot chip kick in the build-up to Telea’s second strike.

9. Aaron Smith – 6/10

Sharp early on, and showed real savvy in working the ref, but took a couple of questionable options late in first half when his side could have been setting up in scoring areas. Was knocked about in defence. All Blacks looked worse once he left the field.

10. Richie Mo’unga – 6/10

Missed touch with scuffed penalty clearance in sixth minute that heaped pressure on his team. Otherwise made good metres in the forceback duel, and linked well with runners despite struggling to find space for them. Brilliant corner-post job on Penaud.

11. Mark Telea – 8/10

Best of the All Blacks – calm and composed when scoring the first, slick and dashing to grab the second. Seemed wasteful to sub him off the field at a time when they only needed one score to win it.

12. Anton Lienert-Brown – 5/10

Was he out there? One of those nights when the bloke in the No 12 jersey gets buried in heavy traffic. Tackled

13. Rieko Ioane – 6/10

Lovely break in opening moments to set up the first scoring opportunity, and showed dash and vigour with the ball throughout. Occasionally ran himself into trouble, losing his support.

14. Will Jordan – 4/10

A night defined by the yellow card that seems to hover over All Blacks sides whenever they’re under pressure. Busy first half chasing kicks, with one nice follow-up that put him into space where he looked menacing in the build-up to the second try. Lucky to avoid a second yellow – or even a red – in a late kick-chase tangle.

15. Beauden Barrett – 7/10

Beaut kick-pass for opening try. Mostly had the better of the prolonged forceback exchanges during which he showcased a classic spiral boot. A couple of wobbly passes, but brought menace when he ran.

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho – 3/10

Came on with 24 minutes remaining and was part of the effort as French ascendancy really kicked in.

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi – 3/10

Big unit played final quarter to little effect, as the hosts’ bench had better of late stages.

18. Fletcher Newell – 3/10

Short stint in the action, during which he conceded a dumb penalty in a kickable area.

19. Brodie Rettalick – 3/10

Return from his own injury was brought forward due to someone else’s injury. What could possibly go wrong? On the field in 67th minute as All Blacks chased a six-point lead and really needed an impact ball carrier from the bench.

20. Luke Jacobson – 3/10

A 24-minute stint of backtracking and scrambling as the All Blacks went into a spiral.

21. Finlay Christie – 4/10

On in 63rd minute. Found no space to run. Fumbled one in play, fumbled another on the touchline.

22. David Havili – 4/10

A few minutes of running time in final gasps of the match.

23. Leicester Fainga’anuku – 5/10

Swap for star Telea got stuck in quickly and managed a nice offload.

Melvyn Jaminet, Damian Penaud and Paul Boudehent of France celebrate their side's second try as Richie Mo'unga looks dejected. Photo / Getty Images

FRANCE

1. Reda Wardi – 5/10

Big contribution as packs squared off in early stages. Got little little traction against Laulala in set pieces.

2. Julien Marchand – 4/10

The hefty piece of Toulouse meat was cooked early on a hot night, limping off after just 12 minutes.

3. Uini Atonio – 7/10

Got his side six points worth of kicking chances with scrum penalties. Otherwise heaved his burly frame into the pile-ups.

4. Cameron Woki – 6/10

Brought in after injury to Paul Willemse, and fluffed one first-half lineout. Seldom seen by spectators, often felt by All Blacks.

5. Thibaud Flament – 7/10

Massive effort for a big man going the full distance in a brutal match.

6. Francois Cros – 7/10

Brute presence in breakdowns set up his side for dominance in final stages.

7. Charles Ollivon – 8/10

Key lineout steal in 9th minute. If it seemed strange that the All Blacks were always hard on attack but getting nowhere on the scoreboard, much of the credit goes to this bloke’s work. He led the tackle count with 15.

8. Gregory Alldritt – 8/10

The best No 8 on the park – which is saying something, because his opposite number was pretty special. Hefty ball carrier and formidable in breakdowns and defence. Key (though questionable) turnover in 35th minute to stem All Blacks attack.

9. Antoine Dupont – 7/10

Fine performance from a brilliant player and leader, who has even more to offer. Brave decision to kick for the corner when three points were on offer built the pressure that led directly to Penaud’s try and Jordan’s yellow. Sharp runner, sharp passer, sharp rugby brain.

10. Matthieu Jalibert – 6/10

Big boots to fill when Romain Ntamack got injured before the tournament. Missed touch from a 12th-minute penalty, but looked better once nerves settled.

11. Gabin Villiere – 4/10

Lost track of Telea and the ball when the All Blacks winger grabbed his first; was outright skinned for the second. Never mind mate, just look at the scoreboard.

12. Yoram Moefana – 6/10

Brought in for the mighty Jonathan Danty and was left stranded in Ioane’s opening break. gave a good account for himself after that

13. Gael Fickou – 6/10

The other bloke split by Ioane’s early break, but flew into a mountain of defensive duties thereafter.

Damian Penaud scores for France. Photo / Getty Images

14. Damian Penaud – 7/10

Finished key strike in 55th minute. after earlier experiencing a Wilson-Gregan moment, when Mo’unga clipped him in the corner. Four more years? Maybe not.

15. Thomas Ramos – 7/10

Versatile back-three cover kept the points ticking for France, drilling the penalties straight and true. Had a couple of brilliant, brave moments under the high ball, but also spilled one absolute shocker.

16. Peato Mauvaka – 7/10

New Caledonian was into the fray early and was a terrific contributor for the hosts. Late 60-metre tap and dash typified his side’s smarts and attitude.

17. Jean-Baptiste Gros – 6/10

A short but meaningful stint of defensive duties.

18. Dorian Aldegheri – 6/10

Played late role in containing All Blacks’ ambitions in breakdowns and scrum.

19. Romain Taofifenua – 6/10

Brought brute muscle in to boost fading French forwards with half an hour remaining.

20. Paul Boudehent – 6/10

The late shove he brought to the action helped confirm French victory.

21. Maxime Lucu – 5/10

Got five minutes at the end so his Dupont could receive a standing ovation from the Parisien faithful.

22. Arthur Vincent – 6/10

Final-quarter duties involved cluttering the midfield areas and blocking All Blacks’ channels.

23. Melvyn Jaminet – 6/10

Hell of a finish when he bagged the kill-shot try in final moments.