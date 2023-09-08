Live updates of the opening game of Rugby World Cup 2023 as hosts France clash with the All Blacks in Paris.





It’s finally here. When the draw was released almost three years ago this was the clash that stood out. France v New Zealand at Stade de France.

The French have been one of the form teams since the last World Cup and have a storied history against the All Blacks on the big stage (Twickenham 1999, Cardiff 2007) but twice they have fallen in the final to New Zealand. This time they have home advantage.

The All Blacks are coming off a defeat to the Springboks at Twickenham and are without Jordie Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Tyrel Lomax and Brodie Retallick but France have also been hit with injury blows.