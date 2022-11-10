Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Black Ferns: How punters preferred women’s rugby to men’s

Winston Aldworth
By
2 mins to read
The All Blacks and Black Ferns. Photos / Photosport

The All Blacks and Black Ferns. Photos / Photosport

Last weekend’s Black Ferns Rugby World Cup semifinal marked the first time Kiwi punters had bet more money on the women’s team than on the All Blacks.

Numbers held by the TAB show turnover for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport