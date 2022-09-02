All Blacks speak to the media after the team announcement. Video / Mike Scott

Joe Schmidt's addition as All Blacks assistant coach has received plenty of plaudits, but what does he bring to the All Blacks attack? Liam Napier analyses Schmidt's style.

Low risk

During his largely successful decade with Leinster and Ireland, Schmidt's attack was characterised by low-risk ball retention. Schmidt's teams traditionally make minimal offloads, minimal mistakes. The blueprint is to patiently build pressure through often incremental gains, protect the ball and frustrate the opposition into giving away penalties. In many ways this conservative, structured style is the antithesis to New Zealand rugby's embedded flair.

Change of structure

Last week was our first glimpse at the Schmidt-led All Blacks attack. It featured a 1-3-3-1 shape – effectively stationing two forward pods in the centre of the park with playmakers often in the boot - while seeking to attack both sides of the field by splitting the backline.

Wingers were given a licence to roam, and there was a notable effort to accelerate/fight through contact. When the All Blacks got it right, they made metres but their lack of breakdown speed and discipline didn't allow pressure to be maintained. In the final quarter the ball retention model backfired, with the Pumas suffocating the All Blacks as the lack of kicking variety was exposed.

Breakdown

As well as taking charge of the attack, All Blacks captain Sam Cane noted another area Schmidt is keen to immediately amend. "A lot of the intent at the breakdown was pretty sharp but it's another clear focus this week for sure," Cane said. "And Joe Schmidt is driving that pretty hard."

Set moves

Whether it be from set piece or phase play Schmidt is noted for devising creative moves. As Ireland coach he exposed the All Blacks in Dublin on one occasion with a lineout switch move down the short side. Using the inside ball to a winger hitting the line at pace is another favoured option that often catches tiring ruck defenders napping.