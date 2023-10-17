Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks v Argentina Rugby World Cup semifinal: Liam Napier’s talking points - How will France’s exit affect the World Cup?

Liam Napier
By
6 mins to read
All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan and hooker Dane Coles are not keen to repeat history of being knocked out in the 2019 semifinals as they look to take on Argentina this Saturday. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

By Liam Napier in Paris

Herald rugby editor Liam Napier looks over the big questions ahead of the Rugby World Cup semifinals in Paris this weekend.

How will France’s exit affect the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport