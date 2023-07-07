Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks v Argentina Pumas: The selections and omens that could be a Rugby World Cup worry

Winston Aldworth
By
3 mins to read
The All Blacks work out together in Mendoza. Video / NZ Rugby

OPINION:

All Blacks supporters don’t usually notice the omens until after a tragedy has passed. Christian Cullen at centre? He’s a freak talent, capable of anything. Sonny Bill Williams’ tackling technique? He’ll sort it out

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport