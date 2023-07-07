OPINION:

All Blacks supporters don’t usually notice the omens until after a tragedy has passed. Christian Cullen at centre? He’s a freak talent, capable of anything. Sonny Bill Williams’ tackling technique? He’ll sort it out by the time the Lions series starts. The entire world saying we shouldn’t play against apartheid-era South Africa? Let’s host a tour in 1981.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the Chile-Argentina border on Thursday was meaty enough to make a hefty Argentinian steak wobble on its plate. In ancient times, earthquakes would be seen as the gods expressing displeasure; a light tremor could be a portend of tragedy to come.

Los Pumas have recorded two remarkable victories over the All Blacks in recent years – 25-15 in Sydney in 2020 and 25-18 in Christchurch last year. Both were hard-fought affairs in which the underdogs shook the All Blacks with well-placed niggle, sheer brutality and thumping defence.

Quite reasonably, All Blacks supporters are more focused on our own World Cup campaign than that of Argentina. The naming of Damian McKenzie as starting first five-eighths is seen more through the prism of World Cup permutations than what it will mean on Sunday morning. The Chiefs playmaker is making just his third test start in the No 10 jersey and is likely to get more game time in that role in France. His rare talent is a delight to watch, and makes the sport a richer spectacle.

But the black No 10 jersey can be an unusually heavy garment. The delights Beauden Barrett brought to crowds when he was playing at first-five for the Blues through their impressive 2022 campaign were seldom seen when the grunty business of a three-test series with Ireland kicked off just a few weeks after Super Rugby ended. In those distant days, Beauden’s brother Jordie was Ian Foster’s preferred fullback – the sons of Smiley Barrett started all three tests wearing the Nos 10 and 15.

All Blacks Jordie Barrett and Beauden Barrett run through drills at Mt Smart Stadium on June 30, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Today, by Foster’s reckoning, Beauden is a fullback and Jordie is now a second five-eighths.

With just five tests before the World Cup kicks off, All Blacks supporters might have been comforted to see some of the combinations that will be relied upon in France given a chance to reacquaint themselves with one another in national colours. Playing in his new midfield role, Jordie Barrett has had only a handful of tests alongside Richie Mo’unga and Rieko Ioane.

(The selection of Dane Coles is easier to understand. He might no longer be the best hooker in the squad, but if Argentina are likely to bring some niggle to the match, it’s wise for the All Blacks selectors to unleash their own Lionel Messi of Niggle.)

'Lionel Messi of Niggle' Dane Coles gets in some preparation during All Blacks training. Photo / Getty Images

The All Blacks will have been grateful to warm up for their first test of a World Cup season in the relatively unseen lands of Mendoza. There’s only one Kiwi journalist who has followed them there – Newstalk ZB’s indefatigable Elliott Smith. But Sunday morning’s kickoff time is an agreeable one for Kiwi sports fans – the nation will be tuned in at 7.10am.

The Argentinians have noticed them. For Los Pumas, a third All Blacks scalp would put a rocket under their own drive to top the punchy Pool D at the World Cup.

The omens are there.

Winston Aldworth is NZME’s Head of Sport, and has been a journalist since 1999.

