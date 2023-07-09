Sam Cane kicks a pitch invader during the All Blacks v Argentina match in Mendoza. Video / Tomy Menna

OPINION

Some people on social media have labelled Sam Cane’s actions to kick out at a pitch invader as thuggery - but he has nothing to apologise for.

While a leg kick trip might not be the most elegant attempt to stop an invader, consider the alternative.

Imagine if Cane unleashed one of his bone-crushing tackles on the invader.

Picture it: a flash of black and white, the invader soaring through the air, and the satisfying thud as they collide with the ground. It would be a sight to behold.

Now, I must clarify that I, like many sports enthusiasts, thoroughly enjoy the occasional pitch invader.

The spontaneity, the chaos, the sheer audacity of it all - there’s something undeniably amusing about the unexpected disruption.

However, when these intruders step onto the pitch they must be prepared for the consequences, even if those come in the form of an impromptu intervention by a frustrated player.

Maybe England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow’s technique of carrying off a pitch invader off Lord’s during the Ashes is a better technique.

But let’s face it; players have probably had enough of these nuisances.

They spend countless hours honing their skills, endure gruelling training sessions, and put their bodies on the line to entertain the fans.

Athletes deserve the right to perform their craft without interference from rogue individuals who believe the sports field is their playground.

I believe Cane’s kick was not a premeditated act of aggression and instead was a split-second decision fueled by frustration.

In fact, one could argue his kick was a measured response, given the circumstances.

Cane didn’t retaliate with a vicious attack; he simply used the tools at his disposal to bring an end to (or try to end) the invader’s disruptive antics.

I’m not advocating for a wave of player vigilantes to roam the fields, delivering justice as they see fit.

Sam Cane was captured kicking out at a pitch invader. Photo / Twitter

We must rely on security personnel to handle such situations but when the system fails, can we really blame a player for taking matters into their own hands - or in this case their feet?

In the end, Cane’s kick may have been an error of judgment, as he himself acknowledged on Instagram after the match.

“Tonight after the game I made an error in judgement which was totally out of character for me,” Cane wrote. “I am really sorry. I feel awful and am deeply disappointed in myself.”

“I am trying really hard to make contact with the person involved to apologise for my actions and make things right.”

It’s disheartening that Cane feels compelled to apologise.

In a world where athletes are constantly scrutinised and held to high standards, it seems unfair he should bear the burden of remorse for taking action.

Pitch invasions pose potential risks to players and disrupt the flow of the match when they are performed during a game.

While it is crucial to prioritise spectator safety, players should not be expected to tolerate such disruptions.

Cane was no doubt just trying to help and is no doubt a bad look for an All Blacks captain.

His apology should be viewed as sincere and a testament to his character, rather than an admission of wrongdoing.

His willingness to reflect on his actions and seek reconciliation with the invader shows maturity and empathy.

However, the underlying question remains: Why should a player need to apologise for attempting to maintain order?

The next time you see a pitch invader on the field or think about having a go yourself, remember the potential consequences.

If you dare to disturb the sacred ground of sports, be prepared to face the consequences - a kick, a tackle or a metaphorical slap on the wrist.

And that is the kicker.

Luke Kirkness is an assistant news director for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post covering general news. He previously worked at the NZ Herald for three years, mainly as a consumer affairs reporter. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019 at the Voyager Media Awards.