The last words between All Blacks head coach Ian Foster, midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown and Argentina assistant coach Felipe Contepomi before the teams battle it out in the semifinal.

Argentine great Hugo Porta believes there is a chance of the Pumas upsetting the All Blacks in their World Cup semifinal, but he’s realistic about exactly how much of a chance that is.

Argentina go into the match largely overlooked by fans and pundits, but with two wins over the All Blacks over the past few years. The most recent win, 25-18 in Christchurch last year, made history - it was Argentina’s first victory over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

But while the team will be buoyed by the fact they have proven they can beat the All Blacks on their day, former first five-eighths Porta told Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave just how good they will need to be in France.

“They have to play the perfect game to beat the All Blacks,” Porta said.

“The All Blacks are a great team, we know about their potential, but you have to play every game. We think we have a little chance and we will go for it, but it will depend on the possession and on our defence, because today the defensive patterns are very important.

“We will see. We know it’s not a game of 50 per cent chances for both teams. I think we have a small chance – probably 20 per cent – but we will go for it.”

Argentina have had a much friendlier road to the World Cup semifinals. The All Blacks have already had two clashes with teams among the world’s top four – losing to France in their opening match of pool play and beating Ireland in the quarter-finals. Argentina’s toughest challenge has been No 5-ranked England, who beat Los Pumas convincingly in pool play.

The side impressed with their 29-17 win over Wales in the quarter-finals, but the All Blacks are expected to be a stark step up in competition for the South Americans.

A win over the All Blacks would set Argentina up for their best-ever finish at the World Cup, while a loss would give them the opportunity to match their bronze medal finish at the 2007 tournament – also held in France.

For the All Blacks, Argentina bring a completely different threat to that of the Irish, and fullback Beauden Barrett said Argentina’s threats are just as real as the former No 1-ranked side they beat in Paris.

“Early in the week we focus on our detail but that’s also defensive detail, so that’s understanding what they bring, their threats and they’re real threats - they’re genuine,” Barrett said.

“We know what they can do, we felt that particularly in Christchurch last year and we know how passionate they are. We saw that in the Welsh game. They’re a team who have been under the radar.”

