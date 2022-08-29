All Blacks stunned as brilliant Pumas claim historic win. Video / Sky Sport

The All Blacks have fallen back to No 5 in the World Rugby rankings after their shock 25-18 loss to the Pumas.

It sees New Zealand return to their lowest ever ranking after briefly jumping back up to fourth following the win over South Africa at Ellis Park earlier this month.

The All Blacks would've moved up to third with a victory in Christchurch over the weekend.

Argentina's first victory over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil will see them move up to seventh in the world.

An All Blacks huddle during their loss to the Pumas. Photo / Photosport

Ireland remain at the top of the standings followed by France, while South Africa stays in third despite their 25-17 loss to Australia in Adelaide.

The Wallabies' upset win sees them move up a place to No 6.

The Pumas lead the Rugby Championship table with two wins from three, edging Australia on points difference.

The All Blacks are third on the ladder on five points, while South Africa are languishing at the bottom on four points.

World Rugby rankings top 10

1. Ireland

2. France

3. South Africa

4. England (+1)

5. New Zealand (-1)

6. Australia (+1)

7. Argentina (+2)

8. Scotland (-2)

9. Wales (-1)

10. Japan