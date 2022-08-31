Argentina head coach Michael Cheika. Photo / Photosport

A passionate Pumas fan has made good on his promise to get a Michael Cheika tattoo after Argentina pulled off their historic upset against the All Blacks.

Ojeda Brian posted on social media last week, pledging that if Cheika led the Pumas to their first win against the All Blacks in New Zealand he would get a tattoo tribute to the coach.

After the Pumas savoured their 25-18 victory in Christchurch, Brian followed through on that promise.

The usually exuberant Cheika was somewhat lost for words when informed of the tattoo on Thursday morning after making four changes – at blindside, halfback, lock and left wing – to his team for the return test against the All Blacks in Hamilton on Saturday.

"Fans are short for fanatics," the Australian, who assumed charge of the Pumas in March, said. "You are playing rugby for the fans, they're very important. I'm not sure where the tattoo is of what it looks like but ... thanks."

An Argentina fan followed through on his promise to get a tattoo of Michael Cheika. Photo / Instagram

Cheika is preparing the Pumas for a backlash from the struggling All Blacks, who have lost six of their last eight tests, but he is taking heart from Ireland achieving successive victories in their 2-1 series victory in July.

The Pumas success in Christchurch consigned the All Blacks to their first three consecutive home losses in their 119-year history.

"We know it's difficult. There's a little bit there because Ireland were able to do it a couple of times this year so that give us some hope around how to look at doing it," Cheika said.

"We've tried to prepare and try that when it's difficult we enjoy it. When the challenge is big or situation in a game is tough that we try and thrive in that moment.

"On the way to the World Cup, which is what we're planning for, we talked about trying to get some firsts to mark our belief and self confidence. You need to have belief to get results but they self feed a little bit."

Last week's success should fuel the growing Pumas belief but they will be weary that after claiming their first win against the All Blacks in Sydney two years ago, they lost 38-0 the following week.

"You've always got to be working on that stuff. It's not about what happens in the past it's about what you can do in the future. We're trying to lift the standards and consistency of the team," Cheika said.

"It's been a good week, probably the most competitive at training. There's been a lot happening which is making it more difficult to pick the team every week."

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Santiago Cordero, Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli, Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Santiago Grondona, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti, Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (c), Thomas Gallo.

Reserves: Santiago Socino, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso, Gonzalo Bertranou, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Lucio Cinti.