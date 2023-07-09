Aaron Smith and the All Blacks overpowered the Pumas in Mendoza. Photo / photosport.nz

All Blacks 41

Argentina 12

There was plenty to savour as the All Blacks launched their World Cup year in style by demolishing the Pumas but, with the Springboks looming large, coach Ian Foster is not letting anyone’s heads float into the clouds.

Led by a dominant performance from their ever-improving forward pack, the All Blacks left the Pumas shellshocked in Mendoza. Foster’s men scored three tries inside the opening 12 minutes, and five in the first half, to lead 31-0 at the break and put the contest to bed.

The All Blacks scrum, where props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax again impressed, consistently monstered the Pumas. Shannon Frizell staked an immediate claim for the blindside role with a blend of imposing physicality and contributions at the lineout.

Captain Sam Cane reminded everyone why his brutal defence is made for the test arena. And with that platform, the All Blacks ran riot by harnessing an attacking mindset through keeping the ball in hand.

On the front foot, carrying and cleaning with precision, they embraced the rare afternoon sun on their backs to adopt a ruthless pace and tempo. Slick attacking plays flowed seamlessly as their catch-pass accuracy came to the fore.

When the All Blacks generate this speed of ball, they are a scary beast.

While satisfied to lay down a statement against the Pumas, Foster knows the Springboks pose another threat entirely.

“First test there’s always a bit of nervous excitement about where you’re at,” Foster said. “For us to go out and play with the tempo and pace in that first half was critical for us. It took the game and crowd away from them, which was important for us. I liked our efficiency.

“We’ve grown but, let’s face it, it’s a new year, it’s game one. I’m really pleased with our start against a team we’ve got a lot of respect for. We’ve got to prove that we are still growing from here. That’s the beauty of test match rugby: every week is a different challenge. Overall, we’re taking steps in the right direction. It sets us up well for a pretty interesting game next week.”

Attention turns quickly to the Springboks after their 43-12 victory over the Wallabies in Pretoria. That result is notable not solely for the blowout margin but the fact the world champion Boks were severely under-strength after sending 13 starters to Auckland early to prepare for the All Blacks at Mt Smart Stadium this Saturday.

In their series of World Cup stepping stones, the Boks are clearly targeting the All Blacks as their telling assignment.

While the Boks, as they did before the 2019 World Cup, are adopting a split squad strategy, the All Blacks took the vast majority of their Rugby Championship contingent on the long-haul journey to Argentina. Those contrasting approaches could leave the All Blacks fatigued as they arrive home late Monday afternoon, leaving five days to recover for their sternest pre-World Cup challenge.

“It’s always tricky,” Foster said. “It’s kind of like the old days of the Rugby Championship, where we used to go from Argentina and arrive in South Africa on the Saturday night.

“We’ll acclimatise. It will be a bit different but the challenge is still the same. We’ve adopted our strategy. We felt bringing the whole squad here for time together was critical. South Africa had a different strategy but at the end of the day all bets are off for Mt Smart Stadium.”

The All Blacks will welcome Chiefs forwards Brodie Retallick and Samisoni Taukei’aho back for the Springboks after they were rested for the Pumas. Veteran lock Sam Whitelock and Blues wing Mark Telea are on the cusp of returning from injuries, too, while Richie Mo’unga will hope to regain the playmaking reins after Damian McKenzie recovered from an early charge-down and four missed conversions to largely seize his chance by playing flat and regularly challenging the Pumas’ defensive line.

“He brought his Super Rugby form into the black jersey,” Foster said of McKenzie. “He was nice and calm and controlled things nicely. We were under pressure with the first kick but he scrambled back and saved us. He didn’t get flustered and controlled most of that game really well from 10. He’ll be pleased.”

From Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane gelling in the midfield to Chiefs wing Emoni Narawa scoring on debut, the All Blacks will return home oozing confidence. Yet the 12-10 second half won by the Pumas, in which the All Blacks lost cohesion after the introduction of their bench, will ensure perspective is not lost.

“We lost the second half and made a lot of tackles. We probably weren’t as efficient with some of our opportunities and couldn’t put them under sustained pressure. That’s a bit from us and a lot from them. They lifted a little bit. In many ways having to have a strong defensive effort will bode well for us.

“We like to finish strong and the Pumas did that. There was a lot of turnover ball and we opened up a little bit too much, so there’s some nice lessons there about respecting the opportunities we get and making sure when we know how to deal with an opponent. We’ve got to be diligent right through to the end.”

The Springboks will demand the relentlessly ruthless approach is maintained from start to finish.

All Blacks 41 (Dane Coles, Ardie Savea, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Emoni Narawa tries; Damian McKenzie 3 cons)

Argentina 12 (Lucio Sordoni, Agustin Creevy tries; Emiliano Boffelli con)

HT: 31-0