All Blacks stunned as brilliant Pumas claim historic win. Video / Sky Sport

David Kidwell, take a bow.

After a lifetime in league, the former Kiwi took himself way out of his comfort zone in May, accepting a job on the Pumas coaching staff.

It would have been a steep learning curve; not just switching to the 15-man code, but doing so at the apex of the sport, as well as having to embrace a completely new culture and language.

But Kidwell has thrived, and his fingerprints were all over Saturday's historic 25-18 victory over the All Blacks in Christchurch.

He was brought in as a defensive coach, to bring some of the lessons learned from more than two decades in the NRL, and it was plain to see.

The Pumas line speed was ferocious – like watching the Melbourne Storm or Sydney Roosters at their best – as they cramped the All Blacks and stopped them at the gain line.

Even more importantly, their tackles stuck; contact was made and maintained, with barely a miss all night, despite more than twice as many tackles as the home side (195-94).

Argentina were fortunate not to be further behind at halftime (15-12), as the All Blacks failed to make the most of their chances, but once they edged ahead in the second half, their defence closed out the game, despite sustained periods of All Blacks pressure.

Argentina players celebrate beating the All Blacks in Christchurch. Photosport

It was a moment of personal redemption for Kidwell, in his hometown, after the carnage of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, which severely dented his reputation.

Kidwell was a respected NRL assistant coach when he got the Kiwis job in 2016, and had also done well as deputy to Stephen Kearney with the black and white V, but things didn't go to plan once he ascended.

He made some mistakes but was also unfortunate with things beyond his control; the infamous cocaine incident involving Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor which derailed Cup preparations, then the unprecedented exodus to Tonga which ripped the heart out of the Kiwis just before the tournament.

To his credit, Kidwell accepted his fate and slowly rebuilt his career, rather than stay in the shadows.

He got a job as Parramatta assistant and also took charge of the Māori All Stars, guiding them to successive memorable victories over the NRL Indigenous team.

But Saturday's achievement will put his name in lights in two nations, as his defensive screen shut out the All Blacks for the final 50 minutes.

Argentina have always been a good defensive team – as they rarely dominate possession against the big nations – but Kidwell has sharpened the saw.

"It's all about the connection in the line, we try to get that moving as one," he told Sky Sport. "It's all about the connection and making sure we're tackling well. It's pretty simple. But it's a philosophy that I've bought to Argentina."

Defence coach David Kidwell of the Pumas celebrates with Juan Cruz Mallia after the side beat the All Blacks. Photo / Getty

The Pumas opportunity arose by chance, as he shared the same post code as Michael Cheika in the Sydney suburb of Coogee, and was introduced by a mutual friend.

"Me and Michael Cheika are actually neighbours but we didn't really know each other," said Kidwell. "We just had a coffee one day and he asked me if I want to come over to rugby and I thought, this opportunity to do this job and go to a World Cup, I couldn't pass up. So I thought why not?"

The bond in the Pumas coaching box was plain to see, as they embraced at fulltime and Kidwell paid tribute to his fellow staff.

"The coaches have been really good, the support staff, they've been really patient with me, obviously new to the game."

Just under five years ago Kidwell's reputation was probably at its lowest, as the Kiwis limped out of the World Cup with a loss to Fiji in the Wellington rain.

Now it couldn't be higher.