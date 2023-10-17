All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan and hooker Dane Coles are not keen to repeat history of being knocked out in the 2019 semifinals as they look to take on Argentina this Saturday. Video / NZ Herald

Beauden Barrett and the All Blacks are under no illusion as to the genuine opposition Argentina provide on their path to a fifth Rugby World Cup final

“It’s something we spoke about in the leadership meeting. It’s about genuinely resetting and identifying the threat that’s in our way this week in Argentina,” said the All Black fullback on New Zealand Rugby’s streaming platform, NZR+.

Argentina share similarities with Ireland. They too achieved a historic first in 2022 against the All Blacks when they won on New Zealand soil for the first time. Barrett says, like the Irish, the Argentinians will remember that match, but so do the All Blacks.

“We know what they can do, we felt that particularly in Christchurch last year and we know how passionate they are. We saw that in the Welsh game. They’re a team who have been under the radar.”

The All Blacks must now focus on the task at hand. Argentina and Ireland bring two completely different threats and Barrett says Argentina’s are just as real as the former number one ranked side they beat in Paris.

“Early in the week we focus on our detail and but that’s also defensive detail so that’s understanding what they bring, their threats and they’re real threats - they’re genuine.”

Backing up the next week is what it takes to be successful at a World Cup and Barrett says that is the primary focus.

“It’s a short turnaround so a busy couple of days getting that prep but later on in the week we just want to dump and play footy. All eyes on Argie.”

In the words of coach Ian Foster, the All Blacks prepared for their quarter-final like a final - and they will have the same mindset on Saturday in the semi. They know the consequences, should they not take this match as do-or-die.

“We’re just so grateful to be here and have another opportunity. It’s a final again for us, win or pretty much go home. There’s a good buzz.”

Barrett says the quarter-final win over Ireland was as much about proving a point to themselves as it was about advancing in the tournament.

“We put so much into last week - a team that had scarred us in recent times so we felt we needed to do it for ourselves to prove a point.”

At the highest levels of sport mental preparation is as, if not more, important than the physical and Barrett says the All Blacks’ preparation ahead of Ireland was on the money.

“With that as well as the physical preparation the boys were all in a good space going into the game. The bus was deathly silent.”

The 119-test All Blacks says he and his team knew the significance of the task at hand in the quarter-final and were prepared to do what it took to give themselves another week in France.

“It was do or die footy, win or go home, and there’s something about that. We wanted another week and here we are.”

