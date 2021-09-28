All Blacks' tricky equation: Ian Foster's selection headache for Springboks

All Blacks Fullback Jordie Barrett tells the story of his game winning kick.

Changes are certain for the All Blacks this week. Just how many is the tricky equation.

Ian Foster made it clear, immediately following the All Blacks narrow victory against the Springboks last week, that despite claiming the Rugby Championship title, Saturday's rematch on the Gold Coast holds great importance.

Foster's statement about the All Blacks chasing the Rugby Championship grand slam - the quest to defeat the Wallabies, Pumas and Boks twice each – was a tactical ploy to heap pressure on his side.

The All Blacks usually respond to such a call to arms, particularly after an average performance.

Confronting the same opponent offers the chance to absorb lessons and make swift adjustments. In the Boks case, improvement should be easier in the sense the South Africans are expected to employ the same tactics, having succeeded in frustrating and disrupting the All Blacks throughout their 100th test in Townsville by dominating the breakdown and smothering attack with defensive line speed.

Mass changes would undermine Foster's narrative, but he does face multiple selection headaches.

Much of the focus will fall on the back three complexion with the expectation Boks halfback Faf de Klerk and first five-eighth Handre Pollard will combine to unleash another bombing raid.

Who Foster throws into the fire there will be heavily influenced by whether Anton Lienert-Brown recovers sufficiently from a hamstring strain that's kept him on ice since the win against the Wallabies in Perth on September 5.

Should Lienert-Brown prove his fitness, he may slot straight into at centre after an underwhelming performance from the All Blacks midfield. In that scenario, Lienert-Brown's return could push Rieko Ioane to the wing.

After a disappointing performance the All Blacks often subscribe to the theory of largely giving the same starters the chance to right their wrongs. More often than not that policy works, too.

All Blacks first five Richie Mo'unga takes on Wallabies second five Hunter Paisami. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

This week, though, George Bridge's confidence will be rocked after he shelled several high balls – one of which gifted the Boks their sole try.

Regardless of Bridge's shaky afternoon, the All Blacks would have been tempted to promote Sevu Reece after he was extremely unfortunate to miss out on the last two squads following a string of impressive outings on the edge against the Wallabies and Pumas.

While Reece isn't a noted high ball exponent, he does not lack courage in the air. His work-rate, defensive strength, turnover ability and sharp footwork could also add another dimension to the attack that failed to fire.

The next conundrum is Richie Mo'unga's return. Emerging from two-weeks hotel quarantine on Tuesday morning is unlikely to allow Mo'unga enough time to push Beauden Barrett for starting first-five duties.

Assistant coach Scott McLeod suggested as much on Tuesday, hinting Mo'unga would likely be injected off the bench where his presence could prove pivotal in attempting to break the game open in the final quarter.

The All Blacks sing the national ahthem ahead of the Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the South African Springboks. Photo / Getty Images.

"He's very snappy and sharp at training today so there's lots of enthusiasm from him. That injects a nice energy to the group," McLeod said. "We need to have a look at him given he's been inside for two weeks. He's been working hard, but we need to assess where he's at on the training field and what's best for the team."

Foster must weigh the balance of his backline bench options with Mo'unga, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan and Quinn Tupaea, who secured the match-winning breakdown penalty against the Boks, all potentially contesting two spots.

Other considerations will include Brad Weber's notable impact in the final 14 minutes when he lifted the pace and tempo to press his case for a start at halfback ahead of TJ Perenara.

The highly-competitive loose forwards is another area that may see a slight shake up.

Luke Jacobson, named to start at No 8, was struck down by a stomach bug 24 hours before last week's match, forcing a major late reshuffle.

Ethan Blackadder produced another relentless, standout display after being promoted off the bench to start at openside, but the All Blacks loose forwards were often beaten to the punch and Akira Ioane's impact significantly dropped.

Blackadder is not a natural openside, though, and with Dalton Papalii considered unlikely to recover from his niggly hamstring issue in time, the combative Crusaders flanker could shift to his favoured blindside role with Ardie Savea switching to seven and Jacobson, should he regain enough strength, starting at eight.

Whoever Foster thrusts into the rematch will be charged with improving the collisions, cleanouts, carries and vision on attack after the review this week revealed numerous frustrations.

"There were a number of things from the review that we were disappointed in, that we didn't get right and have addressed. The players weren't overly happy when seeing the pictures," McLeod said. "Everyone is motivated to play a lot better than what we did."