James Lowe scored Ireland's first try against Scotland less than two minutes into the game. Photo: INPHO/Photosport

Five talking points as the Rugby World Cup quarter-final picture becomes clearer.

Composure will be needed

Grace under pressure was how Ernest Hemingway defined courage, and it’s exactly what the All Blacks will need if they’re to beat a rampant Ireland in next week’s quarter-final in Paris.

Great sportspeople and teams have one common attribute.

They never, ever, panic.

That can be a product of ability, where you’re so much better than the opposition you have unlimited confidence. Think the 2015 Cup-winning All Blacks in their tight semifinal with South Africa.

Or it can come from character and inner strength built from bitter experience. Think of the leadership of Richie McCaw in 2011, which drew on grim memories of the 2007 quarter-final loss.

Nothing is guaranteed in knockout rugby, but for me, one of the most maligned current All Blacks, captain Sam Cane, is vital to our chances of success next weekend.

In more decades than I care to remember reporting on rugby, I haven’t met a more decent, measured, determined person. Injuries have been a curse for him in recent seasons, but fully fit, as he hopefully is now, the opportunity has arrived to show he’s a leader for the ages.

It’s not hype

Ireland, as they showed in their 36-14 victory over a brave, but outclassed, Scotland, in Paris deserve their current ranking as the No 1 team in the world.

The pinpoint accuracy in their backline moves comes off the foundation of forwards who manage to combine brute force with clear heads. Their work at the breakdown will be the first major challenge for the All Blacks.

The second will be setting up a defensive line where communication and trust are at such high levels that the moves Bundee Aki and Johnny Sexton orchestrate brilliantly are read and nullified.

There are men in the All Blacks, like Shannon Frizell and Ardie Savea, who thrive on contact just as much as the Irish, and in the backline, Jordie Barrett’s physicality will be vital.

Next Sunday morning’s game has the potential to be one of the great World Cup clashes.

The All Blacks' quarter-final against Ireland has the potential to be one of the great World Cup tests. Photo / Photosport

Blunting the sharp end

If there’s ever been a clear demonstration of the sheer incompetence of World Rugby, it’s surely the sad fact that two of the four best teams in the world won’t make the semifinals in France.

The draw for 2023 was made four years ago. Back then it would have seemed logical for England and Wales, both semifinalists in Japan in 2019, to be on the other side of the match schedule to South Africa and the All Blacks.

But in the years since 2019, England have had Eddie Jones working as a $1.6 million-a-year demolition man. Heading into this Cup, England were ranked sixth in the world and Wales seventh. Ireland were No 1 and France No 2.

But because the draw was made so long ago the four top guns, Ireland, France, South Africa and New Zealand, will cut each other’s throats in the quarters.

France will play the Springboks in one quarter-final next weekend.

If the All Blacks can beat Ireland in their quarter-final New Zealand will play either Wales or Argentina in a semifinal. Weird things can happen in knockout games, but if the All Blacks win in the quarter-final next weekend, bet the farm on them winning the semi.

Shameful is the only word

The abiding memory from England’s hugely undeserved 18-17 win in Lille over Manu Samoa will forever be the most gutless officiating ever seen at a World Cup.

After Samoan fullback Duncan Paia’aua had scored a try in the 32nd minute, and Lima Sopoaga had attempted the conversion, Irish referee Andrew Brace reversed the decision.

His fellow Irishman, Brian MacNeice, the television match official, had spent four minutes running and rerunning video of a contest in the air for the ball before the try. He then told Brace he’d decided it was no try. If ever there was a case for a referee to have the last word, this was one. But Brace caved. It wasn’t the only weird call he made. Even Stephen Jones of London’s Sunday Times wrote “you were left at a loss with the officiating.”

France were almost as lethal as the referee

There was plenty of old-style French flair in their 60-7 demolition of Italy in Lyon.

But just as interesting in some ways was wondering how bad the cannelloni was that English referee Karl Dickson must have once been served in an Italian restaurant.

There had to be some reason Dickson felt that most of the time only one team, Italy, was breaking the rules, as he relentlessly caned them, 16-6, in the penalty count. Good on Italy for somehow scoring a try even Dickson couldn’t disallow.