Winston Aldworth runs through the best XV after the second week of the Rugby Championship.

1. Ethan de Groot (All Blacks)

Roughed up the Argentinian front row in week one, before getting the better of the Boks in Auckland, turning a traditional set-piece strength of Los Pumas and the South Africans into a steady launchpad for the All Blacks. Put his considerable bulk to good use around the park on Saturday in a lengthy, 60-minute stint – good to see after he was dropped by All Blacks selectors at the start of 2022 and told to work on his conditioning. Grunty performances confirmed a recent problem spot for the All Blacks is in good health.

2. Julián Montoya (Argentina)

Pumas leader scored a key try and ran the Argentine set pieces with sharp efficiency. He’s the brute front of Michael Chieka’s clever planning.

Unlucky: Malcolm Marx (South Africa) - Things might have been different for the Boks if their top hooker had started.

3. Allan Alaalatoa (Australia)

Very high defensive workrate for a big man, tackling and getting involved across the park in an extended 74-minute run. Not many tightheads would still be running and hitting as hard as this so late into a test. Scrum was OK, too.

4. Brodie Retallick (All Blacks)

A comfortable return for the veteran who was able to reassert himself in all the areas he does so well, attacking the Boks lineout, handling at first and second receiver and plowing into breakdown bodies.

Brodie Retallick was a towering presence against the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

5. Tomás Lavanini (Argentina)

A key figure in Argentina’s resurgence over the Wallabies pack. Big lock made himself a threatening breakdown presence.

6. Shannon Frizell (All Blacks)

First name on this team sheet. It’s hard to recall an All Blacks forward having a bigger impact in the opening exchanges of a test match as the one he delivered on Saturday night. Frizell’s blitzing ball-carries – with subtle sideways shuffles – and punchy defensive hits left the Boks beaten at the start line. More please.

7. Sam Cane (All Blacks)

All Blacks captain put his unfortunate Argentine trip behind him with another show of crunch tackles and impressive breakdown work.

Unlucky: Kwagga Smith (South Africa) - toiled, snatched and scrapped hard.

8. Pablo Matera (Argentina)

Wore the No 6 jersey, but Pumas hard unit can slot into No 8 in this side. Highly effective in breakdowns against the Wallabies, he’s the kind of brute you want on your side in a slugfest.

Argentina's Pablo Matera tackles Australia's Samu Kerevi. Photo / AP

9. Nic White (Wallabies)

Showed class with tidy service for his runners and backline on a tough night, and was slick enough to bag a crucial try. Always alert in defence and attack behind a struggling pack.

10. Richie Mo’unga (All Blacks)

All Blacks playmaker was on song with ball in hand and on foot. His smart, aggressive early kicking was made to look even better by Boks fumbles, but Mo’unga gave a statement performance in the race for starting World Cup spots. Kept composure nicely – and the points ticking over – as Boks got some momentum.

11. Mark Nawaqanitawase (Wallabies)

A threatening, darting presence for the Wallabies who set up the opening try and seemingly secured victory with a late intercept.

Unlucky: Rodrigo Isgró (Argentina) - sevens star was coolheaded and slick on debut in his first game of XVs since 2019.

12. Jordie Barrett (All Blacks)

Over the past two weeks, he’s shown tidy kicking game, sensible head and strong frame when each of those things has been required.

Jordie Barrett congratulates Will Jordan on his try against the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

13. Samu Kerevi (Australia)

Made a good fist of running at centre after Len Ikitau departed injured. Got his team on the front foot more often than not and kept things simple. A threatening runner and powerful tackler.

14. Will Jordan (All Blacks)

Easily the best backline player on show. Smart enough to keep the ball alive and know where his support runners will be – and, seemingly, where his support runners’ support runners will be. Fast enough to tear up any defence.

15. Beauden Barrett (All Blacks)

Backed up nicely from Mendoza, silencing a lot of doubters with a performance against the Boks that highlighted the merits of having two talented pivots on the park. His game nous meant he knew when to run, kick, pass or kick-pass. Always looks great going forward; could have been a different story if the Boks weren’t so off the pace in the first 40 minutes.