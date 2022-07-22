All Blacks head coach Ian Foster. Photo / Getty

Follow live as the All Blacks announce their Rugby Championship squad before under-fire coach Ian Foster fronts a press conference.

Major changes are expected to come within the All Blacks on Friday, with head coach Ian Foster set to front a press conference this afternoon.

While the Herald revealed earlier this week that Foster is safe for now, the New Zealand Rugby board is believed to have met on Thursday to determine any other potential changes.

Joe Schmidt's imminent arrival in a potentially broadened role from his original selector/analyst brief could have assistant coaches Brad Mooar (attack) and Scott McLeod (defence) nervous.

Fellow assistants John Plumtree (forwards) and Greg Feek (scrum) are also understood to have reviewed poorly following successive losses to finish last year's northern tour – and the forward pack has not improved since then.

As speculated on Wednesday, in a dramatic move, All Blacks captain Sam Cane may be replaced as skipper by veteran lock Sam Whitelock.

Cane has played 80 tests and captained the All Blacks on 13 occasions.

But there is speculation New Zealand Rugby, acknowledging something has to be done to shake up a misfiring team, possibly no longer believes he is the right choice as captain.

Whitelock, a guaranteed starter when fit, would have the experience needed for the role if Cane loses the captaincy.

The potential changes comes in the wake of the All Blacks losing four of their last five tests and their first home series defeat in 27 years.

New Zealand Rugby bosses and the All Blacks have gone to ground since last Saturday's third-test loss to Ireland in Wellington but Foster is set to break the silence on Friday afternoon.

The All Blacks squad naming for the Rugby Championship - that is expected to usher in a number of personnel changes - has been delayed until today to buy New Zealand Rugby time to determine how to address the team's deeply-concerning form slump.

But with the All Blacks scheduled to gather for a camp in Wellington next week and then depart for two tests against the Springboks in South Africa, starting on August 7, D-day is here.