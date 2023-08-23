All Blacks lock Scott Barrett in action against the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has named an experienced side to face the Springboks at Twickenham on Saturday to ensure his team is ‘battle-ready’ for the Rugby World Cup in France.

The squad of 23 has more than 1000 tests between them in the final warm-up before the opening clash against hosts France on September 9.

In the run on side for the first time this year, Luke Jacobson is set to earn his 15th test cap, playing in the number six jersey as part a loose forward trio that also features captain Sam Cane and Ardie Savea.

Scott Barrett joins Sam Whitelock in the middle of the pack while veteran hooker Dane Coles gets a start.

In the backline Mark Telea starts on the left wing as part of a back three with Will Jordan and Beauden Barrett and fullback.

A packed ground of nearly 82,000 is fans set to watch the first meeting between the All Blacks and South Africa at Twickenham since the 2015 Rugby World Cup semi-final.

“This is our final game before the Rugby World Cup and this test is critical in our preparation,” said Foster. “With just two weeks to go, it’s an important opportunity to get us battle-ready for the start of the tournament.

“These games are always intense and physically challenging, and I’m sure this one will be no different.”

All Blacks match day 23 (Test caps in brackets) * debutant

1. Ethan de Groot (16)

2. Dane Coles (86)

3. Tyrel Lomax (26)

4. Scott Barrett (61)

5. Samuel Whitelock (145)

6. Luke Jacobson (14)

7. Sam Cane (c) (89)

8. Ardie Savea (74)

9. Aaron Smith (118)

10. Richie Mo’unga (48)

11. Mark Telea (4)

12. Jordie Barrett (51)

13. Rieko Ioane (62)

14. Will Jordan (24)

15. Beauden Barrett (115)

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (24)

17. Tamaiti Williams (2)

18. Fletcher Newell (7)

19. Tupou Vaa’i (21)

20. Josh Lord (3)

21. Dalton Papali’i (25)

22. Cam Roigard (1)

23. Anton Lienert-Brown (62)