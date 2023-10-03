All Blacks captain Sam Cane shared his advice for a defeated Italy following their 96 - 17 thrashing in Lyon. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

Sam Whitelock is set to start for the All Blacks against Uruguay in his record 150th test.

The All Blacks match day 23 for their final Rugby World Cup 2023 pool match was named this evening, with regular captain Sam Cane and tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax also set to return to the starting side.

Emoni Narawa’s replacement, flanker Ethan Blackadder, will make his tournament debut from the reserves, meanwhile, other changes see lock Tupou Vaa’i, number eight Luke Jacobson, halfback Cam Roigard, centre Anton Lienert-Brown, winger Leicester Fainga’anuku and fullback Damian McKenzie start.

“We still have everything to play for and our group is preparing accordingly,” coach Ian Foster said. “We have plenty of respect for a Uruguay side that has showed just how good they can be in their pool games.

“It is a short turnaround from our last game against Italy but being able to play in Lyon for back-to-back games has helped with our preparation. We are confident in the direction we are heading in so it’s now about putting out another solid performance and growing our game.”

The All Blacks and Uruguay first met during a tour of Argentina and Uruguay in 1976, but Friday’s match will mark the first official Test between the two sides and is expected to be played in front of more than 50,000 fans.

All Blacks match day 23 (Test caps in brackets)

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (56)

2. Codie Taylor (81)

3. Tyrel Lomax (28)

4. Samuel Whitelock (149)

5. Tupou Vaa’i (24)

6. Shannon Frizell (29)

7. Sam Cane (91)

8. Luke Jacobson (17)

9. Cam Roigard (4)

10. Richie Mo’unga (52)

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku (5)

12. Jordie Barrett (53)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (66)

14. Will Jordan (27)

15. Damian McKenzie (44)

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (27)

17. Tamaiti Williams (4)

18. Fletcher Newell (10)

19. Scott Barrett (65)

20. Ethan Blackadder (9)

21. Finlay Christie (18)

22. Beauden Barrett (119)

23. Caleb Clarke (19)

How to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v Uruguay, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and live streaming on Sky Sport Now; an alternative commentary option from the Alternative Commentary Collective is available on iHeartRadio, Hauraki and Sky Sport 9.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.

Luke Kirkness is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.