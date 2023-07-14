The All Blacks and Springboks are ready to etch another chapter into their rivalry. Photo / Getty Images

Judgment Day for Ian Foster’s All Blacks is three months away. As that World Cup quarter-final deadline inches closer, the next best gauge is here in the form of the Springboks.

Much has been said about the All Blacks’ evolution since their nadir last year. At this point in their resurrection, drawing definitive conclusions is premature. That notion will, however, shift on its axis tonight.

While the result against the Springboks won’t define either team’s year, with minimal time for major adjustments the All Blacks’ performance against the fully loaded world champions will reveal their readiness for what awaits in France.

The traditional pressure points the Springboks seek to impose – through their pack and defensive line speed – offer the perfect World Cup preview for the All Blacks’ side of the draw.

“As a team and where we want to get to by the end of the year we need to make sure we’re making progress every week,” All Blacks captain Sam Cane said. “Coming up against one of the best teams in the world will be a really good gauge for us. We’re definitely ready.

“We were in a very different spot when we were playing them this time last year. At the same time there’s the pressure and expectation of pulling on the black jersey and winning. The team has made massive growth, we’ve got a lot of confidence, but there’s more to come.”

Last week’s dominant victory over Los Pumas was an impressive start to World Cup year for the All Blacks. In a foreign environment, with limited preparation, there were no signs of traditional first-test rust.

Fuelled by feasting on Argentine steak, Jason Ryan’s forward pack hummed a brutal tune – the scrum in particular laying an impeccable platform. Savouring time, space and quick ruck ball, the reformed All Blacks attack tore the Pumas apart from the outset.

Transformation complete? Cool the jets.

Mendoza’s afternoon sun is a world away from a wet winter’s night at Mt Smart Stadium. The Pumas aren’t in the same game park as this Springboks team, either.

The All Blacks know that.

Foster acknowledged as much after naming his strongest available team for the Boks by stating the All Blacks must continually prove themselves. Such a message is designed as a directive for his team as much as it is for public consumption.

With sights ultimately set on the pinnacle prize, Foster and his reshaped management are comfortable and confident in their plans for the coming months but perhaps more than any other international coach, he appreciates how quickly that landscape can change.

Ryan set the tone earlier this week by revealing the All Blacks held a ruthless review following the Pumas victory. In his staunch, direct manner Ryan outlined he was far from satisfied with elements of his forward pack’s performance.

Underneath those demands, though, the All Blacks are relishing the chance to measure their progress.

“We don’t get many against South Africa now and get to test ourselves against big forward packs which is what it’s going to be at the end of the year with them and France. This has come at a good time for us actually,” Ryan said.

“It’s a test match we hear so much about with the legacy of the All Blacks. It’s a bit of a marker. The Boks think the same about the All Blacks so that’s exciting. It’s going to be a pretty special test match this one.”

For the Springboks, there is no understating the significance of this contest, having used this same juncture four years ago – in their last visit to New Zealand – as a springboard for their World Cup success.

A draw in 2019 put the Boks on course for glory. Photo / Photosport

On that night in Wellington the Springboks snatched a last-gasp draw, after replacement halfback Herschel Jantjies claimed an 80th-minute try with fingertip control following a Cheslin Kolbe chip, to spark jubilant celebrations. If ever there was a victorious draw, this was it. That result galvanised Rassie Erasmus’ men en route to their World Cup triumph.

The Boks are now back in New Zealand, and after sending 13 starters to Auckland ahead of time clearly targeting the All Blacks scalp to generate similar belief. Eben Etzebeth captaining the Boks after the death of his father this week is sure to add another powerful motivator.

While the Boks last won in Auckland in 1937, playing in New Zealand holds few fears after a win and a draw in their last ventures here. Playing at Mt Smart, home of the Warriors, as opposed to fortress Eden Park, undoubtedly shifts the Auckland dynamic, too.

The All Blacks’ contrasting strategy of taking their full squad to Argentina to utilise training time together - and the underwhelming impact from their bench – will be in the spotlight when the Boks unleash their replacement bomb squad that this week includes 2019 world player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen.

But with incumbent first five Handre Pollard absent through injury the lack of an accomplished goalkicker - Damian Willemse is expected to assume that responsibility – threatens to hurt the Boks.

“You can see by the bench they’ve picked they believe, and rightfully so, it’ll be a game won up front,” Cane said. “We know their DNA and how they like to play – scrum, maul, penalty, set piece. We’re up for a big challenge. Last time we played them we did really well in those areas. I’d like to think we’ve improved since then. It’s going to be all on.

“Personally I love these test matches against the Boks. There’s been some epic battles over the years. Everything is pointing towards another one.”