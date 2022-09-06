The All Blacks silence critics, the Warriors' soul-destroying final chapter and Kiwi Marcus Armstong on the Formula 2 podium - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

The All Blacks silence critics, the Warriors' soul-destroying final chapter and Kiwi Marcus Armstong on the Formula 2 podium - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

Beauden Barrett is no longer the threat he once was and New Zealand won't win the Rugby World Cup.

That's the assessment of two British rugby journalists as the countdown approaches the one-year mark before the 2023 World Cup in France.

Writing in The Times, Welsh rugby writer Stephen Jones and former England international turned rugby commentator Stuart Barnes debated the big topics ahead of next year's tournament, including the All Blacks' chances.

Both were posed the question: Is Beauden Barrett shot to pieces now, like this New Zealand side?

"Frankly, I've never put Barrett in the pantheon, simply because with the authority of the team around him and a supply of quick ball, Billy Bunter could have played well at fly half for New Zealand," said Jones.

"I don't see him as a major threat, but it is impossible to believe that the All Blacks will not restore themselves in some way. Favourites, they are absolutely not, however."

Beauden Barrett after an All Blacks loss. Photo / Photosport

Barnes, on the other hand, was less critical of Barrett but predicted that the All Blacks won't win the World Cup.

"A bit of respect for Beaudie please!" Barnes said in response. "He has been the most exciting talent on the planet for years but right now he's nowhere near the complete No 10.

"He struggles to play the percentages. Richie Mo'unga isn't the answer either. He has the skills but not the controlling element. New Zealand won't win the World Cup."

Both also agreed that a Springboks title defence at next year's tournament will be bad for the sport.

"They are big and brutal and they hoof it a lot — though anyone with Lukhanyo Am in midfield surely has other options. It is bad news for the game if anyone retains: our game's biggest prize needs a succession of different winners," said Jones.

Barnes added: "It's up to the other nations to prove that the Springboks' power plays aren't the optimal way to win matches. If another World Cup goes by with kicking the key strategy, it will be terrible for the sport. The event needs to display rugby in a better light than we witnessed when South Africa beat the British & Irish Lions."