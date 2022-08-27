Voyager 2022 media awards
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks rugby: Back in Black? Damian McKenzie on his World Cup dream and uncertain future

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Damian McKenzie returned to New Zealand until the end of 2023. Photo / Photosport

Damian McKenzie bet on himself.

In late 2021, the dynamic utility back's contract with New Zealand Rugby expired. Rather than immediately come to an agreement to re-sign, he decided to take up an opportunity in

