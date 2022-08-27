Damian McKenzie returned to New Zealand until the end of 2023. Photo / Photosport

Damian McKenzie bet on himself.

In late 2021, the dynamic utility back's contract with New Zealand Rugby expired. Rather than immediately come to an agreement to re-sign, he decided to take up an opportunity in the Japanese Top League and spent six months playing for the Tokyo Sungoliath.

Getting to experience playing rugby and living in Japan was an opportunity he had always wanted, but it was a big decision to make - particularly given the timing.

The end of 2021 signalled the midway point of the All Blacks' preparations for the Rugby World Cup, and the national team regular was voluntarily taking himself away from that group.

In doing so, he opened a vacancy within the squad, knowing full well that there were several talented players on the cusp of a role with the All Blacks just waiting for such an opportunity.

Now back in New Zealand, playing for Waikato after leading the Sungoliath to a runner-up finish, the 27-year-old is ready to earn his spot back and add to his 40 test appearances in the black jersey.

"I knew what the risk was and if it was a good time for me to try something new, but I still back myself and have confidence that I can get back into that position and challenge for a spot," McKenzie tells the Herald, reflecting on his decision.

"You take the risk of doing it during a World Cup cycle, so I knew exactly what would be going on when I came back.

"There are a lot of guys playing good rugby at the moment, but I've always had confidence in myself to be able to come back and play some good rugby. If it's not getting picked up until til the end of the [Rugby] Championship, then it's putting my hand toward to the end of year tour and further on towards to World Cup.

"But it's not just going to happen, so I've got to make sure I play some good rugby as a start. There's still some rust there, but I'm pretty confident I can get back to playing some good rugby."

Damian McKenzie has played 40 tests for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Upon returning home, McKenzie re-signed with New Zealand Rugby until the end of 2023 and will be back playing for the Chiefs in Super Rugby next season.

Inking an 18-month deal was a decision he made as a way of focusing on earning his spot in the World Cup squad and being able to assess what the best next move for his career would be at the end of that cycle, though he admits he is unsure of what his future looks like beyond his contract.

"It's my ultimate goal," he says of making it to the World Cup. "I missed out on 2019 through injury which was a bit gutting. It's a dream to go play at a World Cup, so that's solely where my focus is at.

"I'm taking the next year-and-a-half for what it is and just focusing on what I can control and trying to play good rugby. Then whether I'm staying around New Zealand or not, I'm not sure at the moment.

"I'm trying to put that real focus on the next year and a half to try nail a good spot here back home, come back and play for the Chiefs, and see what happens after that."

McKenzie has been getting back into his work for Waikato in the National Provincial Championship, and has been back to playing at first five-eighth after spending the majority of his time in Japan playing at fullback.

Enjoying his time in the free-flowing, attacking style of the Japanese game, he says it has taken some adjusting getting back into the Kiwi way of play, particularly moving back to first five-eighth where he is having to do significantly more defensive work.

Damian McKenzie tackles Jonah Mau'u in Waikato's win over Northland. Photo / Getty Images

"The ol' shoulders are getting a bit of a workout compared to what I was used to over there," he grins. "It's been a bit of a change, but it's good fun to come back."

Being able to move between 10 and 15 seamlessly is an area he sees as a big tick in his favour in his quest to get back into the All Blacks squad, for which he is eligible again for the end of year tour – although he can be called in as injury cover prior to that.

While he notes he's had to shake off some rust, he says it has been fun to reconnect with the New Zealand game at a provincial level.

"I wouldn't say I'm playing awful, but there are still parts of the game that need to be improved and worked on," he says.

"I'm never quite satisfied or settled with where I'm at."