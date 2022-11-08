Finn Russell has been called into the Scotland squad to face the All Blacks on Monday. Photo / Getty

Finn Russell has been called into the Scotland squad to face the All Blacks on Monday. Photo / Getty

By Liam Napier in Edinburgh

Finn Russell’s recall has Scottish rugby in a spin. The All Blacks are on high alert for one of the world’s most unpredictable and gifted playmakers – yet two prominent figures also share a familiarity with Russell after his season in Christchurch club rugby.

Russell was a surprise exclusion from Scotland’s initial November squad.

While Scotland coach Gregor Townsend attributed his absence from Scotland’s first two tests to form and consistency, the pair have a well-known personality clash dating back to 2019 when Russell threw out the script to inspire a dramatic second half comeback that concluded with a draw against England at Twickenham.

Since then Russell – and former captain Stuart Hogg – were involved in nights out that breached team protocols to further strain the relationship with Townsend.

This week, though, following Adam Hastings suffering a head injury in Scotland’s 28-12 win over Fiji, Townsend has recalled the enigmatic Russell, who starred for French club Racing in the weeks since being omitted from the national squad.

Russell is now immediately thrust into the frame to return against the All Blacks at Murrayfield on Monday (NZT), sparking a hotbed of interest from locals.

Townsend must decide whether to promote the 30-year-old to start at No 10 against the All Blacks or reinstate Blair Kinghorn after he missed a last-minute penalty that cost Scotland victory over the Wallabies two weeks ago.

The All Blacks are planning to confront Russell in some capacity, and have a fair idea what to expect after his stint in Christchurch at Canterbury’s International High Performance Unit with the Lincoln University club in 2013.

All Blacks forwards mentor Jason Ryan remembers Russell, and Scottish lock Jonny Gray, from his time coaching the Sydenham club.

Richie Mo'unga playing for his club side Linwood. Photosport

“He’ll come in and want to play well and I’m sure he will lift the Scottish team, no doubt,” Ryan said. “The forward pack will have a lot to do with how that rolls for him as well.”

All Blacks playmaker Richie Mo’unga is a long-time Russell fan. After mentioning he played against Russell when Linwood met Lincoln in Christchurch club footy, Mo’unga was grilled for the best part of five minutes by local journalists on that experience.

Russell, playing alongside Robbie Fruean in the midfield and Jordan Taufua at No 8 in a Lincoln team Mo’unga dubbed Canterbury B, enjoyed the upper hand in his battle with the comparatively humble Linwood opposition.

“I love Finn. The last couple of years he’s been my favourite 10 in the world,” Mo’unga said. “He’s someone that can play all types of games; his kicking, running, passing. Having met him early on when he was in Christchurch – we played against each other in club level.

“He put on a show all year. We were a long way from Murrayfield – out in the wops in Christchurch. When he arrived I knew the sky was the limit but to see his confidence and flair grow that separates him from any other 10. We go way back a long way so to see him become the player he is now is awesome.

“Some people have a style that I admire more than others and he’s probably one you don’t have to say too much his highlight reel speaks for itself. He has a lot of tools in his tool box that he can pull out at any time in the game. He’s a smooth customer; balanced and composed. Scotland will benefit hugely from having him around.”

Another Mo’unga-Russell match up, this time on the test stage, would be worth the price of admission at Murrayfield.