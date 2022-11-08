Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks: Richie Mo’unga eying old Christchurch rivalry with Scotland’s Finn Russell

Liam Napier
By
4 mins to read
Finn Russell has been called into the Scotland squad to face the All Blacks on Monday. Photo / Getty

Finn Russell has been called into the Scotland squad to face the All Blacks on Monday. Photo / Getty

By Liam Napier in Edinburgh

Finn Russell’s recall has Scottish rugby in a spin. The All Blacks are on high alert for one of the world’s most unpredictable and gifted playmakers – yet two prominent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport