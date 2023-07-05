OPINION:

With the All Blacks first test of the year on the horizon, Christopher Reive looks at the Super Rugby Pacific form of the squad.

36. Fletcher Newell - prop, Crusaders

We’ve seen Newell is a strong talent and is not intimidated by the test arena. He has, however, played minimal footy this season, so comes into the Rugby Championship with no recent form to speak of.

35. Josh Lord - lock, Chiefs

Admitting that he was surprised at his selection into Foster’s team was as good an indication as any of how the young lock assesses his own season. Missing most of the Chiefs’ campaign as he recovered from injury, Lord’s involvement was limited. He did show some good stuff in those limited minutes, though.

34. Dane Coles - hooker, Hurricanes

You only have to look as far as the Hurricanes’ last regular season match of the Super Rugby Pacific season to see the fire is still there for Coles. His game time this season has been limited again due to injuries, but the presence he brings to the game is still clear.

33. Ofa Tu’ungafasi - prop, Blues

Tu’ungafasi was solid enough at the scrum, but there were areas of concern in his performances for the Blues this year. At the top of that list was his discipline. Tu’ungafasi was pulled up for a team-high 18 penalties in just 12 appearances this season, and that area of his game could work against him later in the year as the squad is reduced.

32. Finlay Christie - halfback, Blues

It’s a theme amongst Blues players in this list that they did not play to a level they are capable of during the Super Rugby Pacific season. There were questions over his selection ahead of Brad Weber, who was influential in the Chiefs’ run to the Super Rugby Pacific final, but Christie should be looking to use this opportunity to prove it was the right call.

31. Caleb Clarke - wing, Blues

This season felt like a case of waiting for Clarke to play himself into some form, and still waiting for that when the Blues were ousted in the semifinals. We’ve seen Clarke’s abilities as a dominant ball carrier with strength and speed to torment defenders, but his showing in 2023 left a lot to be desired.

30. Shannon Frizell - loose forward, Highlanders

Frizell showed his versatility often this year, being deployed at lock and in the back row by the Highlanders. Like many in that squad, however, he wasn’t able to put together the kinds of performances we know he’s capable of on a consistent basis.

29. Dallas McLeod - midfield, Crusaders

The true bolter in this All Blacks squad, those who hadn’t watched many Crusaders games this season might have had to do a quick Google search to learn about him. Even if you watched a lot of Crusaders games, you might not have given much thought to McLeod. The 24-year-old is a good team player who does the little things well, has a high work rate and brings physicality to his role. This season, he spent the majority of it playing out of position on the wing, but still did enough to be selected as a midfielder.

28. Nepo Laulala - prop, Blues

Laulala brought his usual powerful presence around the scrum and defensively for the Blues this season. He didn’t have the same kind of impact as some of the other props around the competition, though.

27. Beauden Barrett - first five-eighth, Blues

Barrett had some moments of brilliance, but his performances often wore the brunt of criticism from fans and pundits when it came to the Blues attack. His season can be summed up by one baffling play – after getting across the tryline against the Chiefs, he tried to better his position before planting the ball. In the process, he stood on the dead-ball line. Such has been his season; some good work overshadowed by the bad.

26. Aaron Smith - halfback, Highlanders

Smith is the country’s best halfback and an easy selection to wear the No 9 jersey in the big games this year. But it’s been a weird season for the incumbent All Blacks halfback. Smith only appeared in eight matches for a disappointing Highlanders team and it would not have been a memorable campaign for him aside from the fact it was his last. Expect him to be back to his influential best when he pulls the black jersey on.

25. Braydon Ennor - midfield, Crusaders

Injuries have held Ennor back in recent seasons, but he was able to stay healthy in 2023 and give a good account of himself. Injuries to teammates definitely took the selection pressure off his role in the midfield, but Ennor showed plenty of the tools in his utility belt throughout the season to help the Crusaders to their seventh title in as many years.

24. Will Jordan - fullback, Crusaders

Migraine-related issues put a cloud over Jordan’s status for much of the season, but it didn’t take long for him to have defences clutching at air when he did finally return. The country’s leading fullback, Jordan is safe under the high ball and has a good clearance kick on him, while he has agility, speed and distribution skills that make him a task the defend. He was still finding his best during the back end of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

23. Tamaiti Williams - prop, Crusaders

In the opposite situation to that of his Crusaders teammate Newell, Williams has flourished with consistent game time. With the many injuries in the Crusaders front row, Williams was an asset in extended minutes, getting an opportunity to show not only is he a dangerous ball carrier, but he is a quality scrummager as well. He’s been terrific all season and was aptly rewarded by the selectors.

22. Rieko Ioane - midfield, Blues

His distribution has come along nicely this season, while he continues to be a player opposing defences need to plan around and one who only needs a moment to make his mark. What has been lacking at times for Ioane this year is consistency. Anton Lienert-Brown’s suspension means Ioane will likely retain his starting spot with the All Blacks initially, but from what he showed in the Super Rugby Pacific season, that spot will be under threat.

21. Tupou Vaa’i - lock, Chiefs

Vaa’i development has personified that of the Chiefs. He arrived on the scene in their 0-8 Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign as an energetic, albeit raw, young talent and just as the Chiefs developed into title contenders, Vaa’i has developed into a much more tidy product while maintaining that same enthusiastic approach to the game. This year, he was terrific at the lineout on both sides of the ball, went looking for ways to help the attack and played his part in the strong Chiefs defensive line.

20. Dalton Papali’i - loose forward, Blues

A year ago there were calls for Foster to start Papali’i over Sam Cane, such was the form the Blues captain was in. Form-wise, there should be no such calls this year, with Papali’i not being able to find a similar level through the Super Rugby Pacific season. That’s not to say he was bad, though. He was still constantly among the hardest-working players on the pitch for the Blues, making plenty of tackles and attacking the breakdown.

19. Emoni Narawa - wing, Chiefs

One of the breakout stars of the competition, the Chiefs wing has all the attributes needed to be a constant threat out wide and is willing to back himself in his decision-making when trying to get over the line. He also provided a good tertiary kicking option behind Damian McKenzie and Shaun Stevenson when the side needed to exit their own territory.

18. Samipeni Finau - loose forward, Chiefs

Finau burst onto the scene in 2023 as part of an imposing back row for the Chiefs. An active defender and quality lineout option, Finau also showed he could be just as damaging with ball in hand as putting his shoulders into opposing ball runners. Another player who can be used in the second row if required, Finau was consistent throughout the campaign and looks to be a promising talent for years to come.

17. Tyrel Lomax - prop, Hurricanes

Lomax’s talents were on regular display as he anchored a strong effort from the Hurricanes scrum. For a player who has at times struggled with his discipline, he did a good job of making an impact without giving away penalties in the tackle and at the breakdown.

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho - hooker, Chiefs

Taukei’aho plays like a bloke who just loves rugby. His position sees him involved in every area and he makes sure he has an impact where he can. He has carried the ball well and often for the Chiefs this season, but his lineout throwing has been a bit wayward at times. Whether he retains the role as starting hooker for the All Blacks remains to be seen, but he and Codie Taylor are likely to form a formidable one-two punch in that role.

15. Ethan de Groot - prop, Highlanders

Highlanders fans – and All Blacks for that matter – should be excited about how good de Groot is and, still just 24 years old, how much better he could become. He was a bright spot in a disappointing campaign with some strong scrummaging, strength in his carries, good cleanout work and the odd try.

14. Anton Lienert-Brown - midfield, Chiefs

After returning from injury, Lienert-Brown added to the Chiefs’ strong defensive showing over the end of the season, while he asked questions of the opposition when he gets the ball in his hands. Although he missed a lot of the season, Lienert-Brown showed exactly what he brings to the game. It’s a shame he copped a three-week ban for a face-to-face tackle on McLeod in the Super Rugby final, which will limit his immediate involvement on game day for the All Blacks.

13. Mark Telea - wing, Blues

Looking at the season as a whole, there’s been a lot more good than bad from the Blues winger. Telea is a try scorer, with the strength, speed and footwork to make defenders have to work to stop him. He can be a bit suspect with his defensive reads, and that part of his game was well exploited by the Crusaders in their semifinal clash.

12. Cameron Roigard - halfback, Hurricanes

Welcome to the future. Anyone who watched Counties Manukau in last year’s NPC will have known how exciting a prospect Roigard is, though few would have expected him to be here so soon. But he got his opportunity and ran with it. He’s a good decision-maker at the ruck and his powerful left boot brings something different to the All Blacks set-up. He’s also a threat with ball in hand; quick off the mark with a good top speed and a knack for finding the tryline. If 2023 was a sign of things to come, there’s plenty for Hurricanes fans to be excited about.

11. Luke Jacobson - loose forward, Chiefs

Four years ago, Jacobson went into the Super Rugby season with a chance of playing his way into the World Cup frame. He did, though concussion ruled him out. It was the same story this year, and the 26-year-old stepped up again. After falling out of favour in 2022, Jacobson made his spot in the All Blacks first squad of the season an undeniable one through his work rate and intent on defence.

10. Jordie Barrett - midfield, Hurricanes

He seems to have enjoyed the increased involvement that comes with time in the midfield. Barrett has stepped up to the additional defensive expectations of the position, and his offloading ability has made him a game-breaker at times. He was strong in the Hurricanes’ fluid attack and put his boot to good use too. His goal-kicking and range off the tee will again see him being a valuable asset for the All Blacks this year.

9. Leicester Fainga’anuku - wing, Crusaders

Whether it’s through individual brilliance, pure strength, or being in the right position to finish a team effort, Fainga’anuku knows how to get to the line. While he had some issues defensively and in turning the ball over, he was the leading try-scorer in this season’s competition with 13, and was among the competition leaders in several other attacking categories.

8. Scott Barrett - lock, Crusaders

There is nothing flashy about the way Scott Barrett goes about his business, but the work he got through always made a mark for the Crusaders. His captaincy and development in the leadership space were often brought up by Robertson as the season progressed, while his versatility makes him a valuable piece of the puzzle for any team he is a part of – particularly with the All Blacks, who have a well-established and impressive locking duo.

7. Sam Cane (captain) - loose forward, Chiefs

Coming off a tough year both form-wise and results-wise, there should be no questions about Cane’s place as the All Blacks captain and No 7. Cane has been healthy this season and that has shown in his performances as he has hunted tackles and got stuck in at the breakdown. Cane has been good consistently this year; all going well that will continue at test level.

6. Brodie Retallick - lock, Chiefs

Retallick has been one of the country’s best locks for the last decade, but in his final season before heading overseas, it seemed like he took his game up another notch to try help the Chiefs break their title drought. The drought goes on, but Retallick’s efforts in every area of the game were strong. The next generation of locks will have big boots to fill in 2024.

5. Codie Taylor - hooker, Crusaders

Another case of a 2023 resurgence. If he’s not in career-best form, he’s definitely close to it, impacting the game across the board. He’s been strong in his core roles and Crusaders fans have benefited from his return to try-scoring form – scoring 12 for the year including two in the final. He’s probably played his way back into a starting role for the All Blacks.

4. Samuel Whitelock - lock, Crusaders

Following the Super Rugby Pacific final, Scott Robertson referred to Whitelock as an “immortal” of the game. Be it the first game of the Crusaders season or a big All Blacks test, Whitelock is of a rare breed who impacts a team simply by being on the paddock. He plays with maximum effort, but solemnly does that lend itself to errors or mistakes from trying to do too much. The Super Rugby Pacific final was a prime example – earning man of the match honours in an 80-minute performance, fresh off an Achilles injury.

3. Richie Mo’unga - first five-eighth, Crusaders

The ‘yeah, but look at the pack he plays behind’ debate is often tossed around in regard to Mo’unga’s performances in Super Rugby, but that argument falls a bit flat this year as that pack has seen so many players come in and out through injury. He orchestrated things nicely for the Crusaders and was again among the standout players in the competition. One area that might be of concern heading into the test season is his defence; exploited - or at least targeted - a number of times by the Chiefs in the final. Still, he should be in the No 10 jersey for the big games this year.

2. Ardie Savea - loose forward, Hurricanes

Savea is very good at rugby. Be it running into – or through – contact, affecting the breakdown, making tackles – you name it, Savea does it with enthusiasm and intent. He channels a passionate, competitive energy during the time he’s on the pitch. Once again, he was the standout performer for a Hurricanes side unlucky to not have made it into the semifinals.

1. Damian McKenzie - first five-eighth, Chiefs

Has anyone ever returned from a stint overseas to make as big an impact as McKenzie did this year? Credit Clayton McMillan and the Chiefs coaching staff for committing to him as their fulltime 10, because McKenzie thrived there. Steering the ship nicely, playing with confidence in his running game and executing his kicking game well, McKenzie has been unexpectedly impressive this season. Will that translate to the test arena? Only one way to find out.

