Crusaders centre Braydon Ennor tackles his Blues counterpart Rieko Ioane. Photo / Photosport

In a Rugby World Cup year, every New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific derby feels like it has added weight.

Often billed as in-season All Blacks trials, the potential position battles between All Blacks hopefuls are brought into full focus.

This year, All Blacks selectors have a lot of options available for the limited spots in their squad. It brings an added level of pressure to these fixtures between the New Zealand teams as players are presented with the opportunity to get the better of their local counterparts.

This weekend, it brings an added element to an already enticing tilt between the Crusaders and Blues, which appears set up to have ramifications for how the final standings shape up.

Only one point separates the two sides in the standings after 11 weeks of the season, and their clash in Christchurch will see one further stake their claim to a top-four finish.

Often an anticipated fixture based on the teams alone, it becomes even more so as the competition heats up for spots in the All Blacks’ first squad of the year.

“They’re physical games,” Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said of the New Zealand derbies. “We know conditions on Saturday night won’t be tropical; beautiful Christchurch and autumn into winter, there will be a few collisions, that’s for sure.

“There’s always pressure every game for results and performance. Some round-robin games are a bit bigger than normal – it’s quite clear where the points table is at and how big this match means for both teams. It’s great. It’s why we play.”

While the sides continue to try and improve their standing with an eye to the playoffs, across the park there will be positional battles to pique interest.

The most high-profile is between departing first-fives Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga, who have constantly been pitted against one another over the past five years, as neither has been able to establish themselves as the undoubted first choice. They have been deployed as a tandem by the All Blacks, with Barrett playing at fullback, and seeing that happen again would not surprise.

The return of Will Jordan after a long layoff because of migraine-related symptoms adds into that equation, with many calling for the national team to give him a chance in his favoured position of fullback rather than on the wing. In last weekend’s win over the Western Force, Jordan was very good in a 57-minute stint and will look to build on that against the sterner test posed by the Blues.

Should Jordan continue the strong form he showed in his return and remain healthy through the rest of the season, he will be an easy pick for selectors. The rest of the outside backs, not so much. Jordan won’t be the only outside back to keep an eye on in the game, as All Blacks trio Mark Telea, Caleb Clarke and Leicester Fainga’anuku try to separate themselves from the pack.

Crusaders winger Leicester Fainga'anuku (centre) celebrates another Super Rugby try with teammates Will Jordan (left) and Braydon Ennor (right). Photo / Photosport

The outside backs are an area of particular interest as an injury to Sevu Reece has opened at least one spot in the All Blacks squad. Chiefs duo Shaun Stevenson and Emoni Narawa have both presented strong cases for a maiden selection, so those who have spent time in the national team squad will have to fight to earn their place this year.

It’s a similar story in the midfield. It would be hard to displace Blues centre Rieko Ioane as the All Blacks No 13 given his form and proven ability at the top level, while Jordie Barrett has made a good case to continue his run as the first-choice second-five, though his utility value provides flexibility.

Ioane and Barrett aside, there will likely be two midfield spots up for grabs, with a growing list of candidates. Crusaders midfielders David Havili and Braydon Ennor have both had solid seasons, while Jack Goodhue has found himself anchored to the Crusaders bench.

Up front, Crusaders tighthead prop Tamaiti Williams could capitalise on injuries in his position should he continue to show strength around the park. Williams is a damaging ball carrier, while his scrummaging has been strong. With Fletcher Newell and Nepo Laulala both on the sidelines, Williams could play his way into the thinking of selectors with more of the same over the coming weeks.

In terms of position battles, the duel between No 8s Hoskins Sotutu and Cullen Grace could also have ramifications at the highest level. Sotutu has established himself as an attacking threat with plenty of tools under his belt, while Grace is a player who thrives in contact. Both have spent time in the All Blacks environment, though Grace has found himself limited by injuries in the past, and will need to stand out in the competition to fill the wider loose forward roles in the national side.