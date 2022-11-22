All Blacks players pose with the Sir Edmund Hillary Shield at the end of the test against England at Twickenham. Photo / AP

By Jamie Wall of RNZ

OPINION:

First things first — this would be a very different column if the All Blacks had simply ground out a 25-6 win over England on Sunday morning.

If there’d been another try tacked on, then the blowtorch would be on England coach Eddie Jones while the All Blacks enjoyed their summer holidays. But they didn’t, Jones stays smiling and New Zealand frets about what will happen in France at the back end of next season.

The All Blacks needed a full stop on 2022, instead they inexplicably drew 25-all at Twickenham and left us with yet another question mark. However, there were plenty of things that were learned, or at least underlined as the season drew to a close in the United Kingdom.

The issue isn’t the starts: The beginning of the season saw slow starts dog the All Blacks, they gave up early tries in all three tests against Ireland and again in South Africa. Whatever was holding them back after time on was blown has seemingly been identified, as each of the tour matches saw dominant work and double figure leads established.

But it is the ends: The rot has just shifted the problem to a far more dangerous area. The test against England was about an hour of tedium bookended by 10 minutes each side of actual rugby. The problem was England got the last turn and salvaged a draw when they had no right to one.

If there’s a plan, we’re never going to find out: All Black coach Ian Foster has played his cards so close to his chest lately they’d be leaving an imprint on his skin. His rhetoric for the whole tour was simply that the All Blacks were happy with where they were and where they’re going. Could they be happier? Probably, but exactly how is a mystery. Plus if the All Blacks end up losing a World Cup knockout game, they are going to need to change their tune post-match.

Dalton Papali’i has created a big selection issue: The Blues flanker is probably the one player out of all the All Blacks to enhance his reputation the most, mainly due to the increased minutes he’s been given in a starting role. The performance of the loose forward trio on defence has been incredibly encouraging, with turnovers in their own 22 being key to the three victories, but will Foster’s loyalty see Sam Cane presumably return no matter how well Papali’i plays?

Jordie is a second five: The one selection that many have been screaming out for has finally been cemented in 2022, with the youngest Barrett brother set to line up in the midfield for both the Hurricanes and All Blacks for the foreseeable future. Ironically, it paves the way for Beauden to cement his place in the starting team at fullback leading into his third World Cup campaign.

The All Blacks are good at adapting to refereeing: Or at least better than their recent opponents, it must be said. It helped that they had been in a test match with whistle-happy Mathieu Raynal before this season, but really the adjustments they made at the breakdown throughout the UK test leg were a positive sign in an age where a penalty from pretty much anywhere on the park can completely flip the game on its head.

A lot is going to be on some veterans next year: Samuel Whitelock and Brodie Retallick better stay injury free, because there hasn’t been much succession planning to safeguard their positions if the unthinkable happens. TJ Perenara and Folau Fakatava have both blown their knees out, so that’s an issue at halfback too.

They are still a massive drawcard: While a lot of us here in New Zealand love to critique almost every aspect of the All Blacks during a four-loss and one draw season, people overseas aren’t quite as fussed. The combined total attendance for the end of year tour was over 250,000 punters, paying very good money to watch a team that still very much captures their attention.

