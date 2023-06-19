Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks: Most important aspect of Ian Foster’s first squad of 2023 - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
A look at the newly announced All Blacks squad for 2023.

OPINION:

In his fourth and final year at the helm, Ian Foster has found his best selection form, picking the best squad of his All Blacks tenure and one that should finally spark widespread optimism

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport