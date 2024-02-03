Rieko Ioane and now-fiancee Dione Iusitini in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

The sound of wedding bells rings in the future for Rieko Ioane, with the All Blacks and Blues midfielder now engaged.

Ioane’s long-time partner, now fianceè, Dione Iusitini announced the news on Instagram on Saturday night, sharing images of the pair with the caption “For life baby”.

Ioane also announced the engagement through his Instagram account, sharing a photo as a story (a feature that disappears after 24 hours) and captioning it with a simple heart emoji.

Iusitini was on hand to watch Ioane in France during last year’s Rugby World Cup, where he was a constant figure in the All Blacks’ runners-up campaign.

Ioane, 26, is currently in Japan with the Blues as part of their preseason cross-over games, however, he did not play in the side’s 43-7 win over Suntory Sungoliath on Saturday evening.

Fellow All Blacks midfielder David Havili also recently announced his engagement to partner Lucy Sellwood.