David Havili was forced off late in the Crusaders' win over the Waratahs. Photo / photosport.nz

The All Blacks midfield stocks look likely to take a hit for their first assignment of the season, with David Havili expected to be sidelined for up to two months due to a hamstring injury.

Havili suffered the injury during the Crusaders’ 42-18 win over the Waratahs last weekend, putting in another strong performance before being forced from the field in the 66th minute.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson confirmed the 28-year-old would miss six to eight weeks as a result, definitely ruling him out of the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs and potentially out of the Rugby Championship.

A six-week stint on the sidelines would see Havili able to return to the pitch around the All Blacks’ test against Argentina in Mendoza on July 9 or the test against the Springboks at Mt Smart the following week.

It will be Havili’s second injury-enforced layoff this season after a shoulder injury saw him miss three weeks earlier in the campaign.

It was a double blow for the Crusaders against the Waratahs, as All Blacks hopeful loose forward Cullen Grace dislocated his kneecap and left the pitch after just 12 minutes.

The Crusaders are awaiting final scans on Grace’s injury to determine just how long he will be out for and whether or not he will require surgery. It’s the latest injury setback for Grace, who has been no stranger to the casualty ward throughout his career. Like Havili, Grace has also missed time this season already after sustaining a cracked collarbone in the opening moments of their campaign.

“We’re really disappointed for him, he plays on the edge with his body, and he’s worked so hard after shoulder operations to get himself into a test match footballing body,” Robertson said.

“He got there, and then he drops a knee on the ground and that happens. It’s just one of those situations, it hurts. You hurt with them. But he’s mentally tough, he’s dealt with it. He’s got a lot of processes to make sure he bounces back from it.”

The Crusaders now have nine players ruled out for the remainder of their season; the All Blacks quartet of Joe Moody, Fletcher Newell, George Bower and Sevu Reece, as well as Finlay Brewis, George Bell and Mitchell Dunshea.

The lack of available props, in particular, is cause for concern for the Crusaders as John Afoa - who they brought into the team last week to help fill the void - is not available to play in the post-season and the team would have to get an exemption if tighthead Oli Jager hasn’t recovered from his leg injury.

“There are obligations for us to put a team out that’s safe and players are ready,” Robertson said. “Essentially, the rule is someone who has played in New Zealand before the first of April is eligible to play for finals, and John definitely wasn’t that.”

Afoa, who played 38 times for the All Blacks, will again start at tighthead for Saturday’s clash against the Hurricanes in Christchurch, while reserve halfback Louie Chapman will be the 14th player to debut for the Crusaders this year should he be required off the bench.

The Hurricanes will welcome back several players for the final regular season game of the season, with Brett Cameron and Dane Coles back in starting roles, while Ruben Love and Bailyn Sullivan return from injury from the bench.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitch Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Quinten Strange, John Afoa, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams.

Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Reuben O’Neill, Zach Gallagher, Sione Havili Talitui, Louie Chapman, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Daniel Sinkinson, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Kini Naholo, Brett Cameron, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Caleb Delany, James Blackwell, Tryel Lomax, Dane Coles, Tevita Mafileo.

Reserves: Jacob Devery, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Owen Franks, Justin Sangster, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Ruben Love, Bailyn Sullivan.