David Havili of the Crusaders breaks the line against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

David Havili is clear about his intentions.

After starting at fullback in the Crusaders’ Super Rugby Pacific opener against the Chiefs, Havili was back in at second five-eighth against the Highlanders on Friday night and was impressive in his return to the role.

With Will Jordan absent, the Crusaders opted to start Fergus Burke at 15 against the Highlanders, allowing Havili to revert to his favoured position.

The 28-year-old took plenty of pressure off first-five Richie Mo’unga, playing well as a secondary playmaker with a couple of try assists to go with a try of his own, and he was a reliable and constant kicking option.

He believes his future is in the midfield.

“Moving back into 12 was what I wanted. We’ve got Fergus at the back now controlling the game really well. I’m happy to be back in the 12 position and want to stay there moving forward,” he told Stan Sport.

“I want to make a mark in the 12 jersey. Whatever happens will happen; it’s one week at a time for me. It’s a long season. I just want to focus on being consistent.”

With Havili declaring his intentions, he adds to a very competitive group vying for the first shot at wearing the No 12 on an All Blacks jersey as the national team build toward the World Cup in France later this year.

The midfield was an area of some concern for the All Blacks in 2022, and while several players were given the opportunity, it was Hurricanes back Jordie Barrett who stood out and earned the jersey for two of the final three tests of the year – with Havili donning it in the other.

Havili held the role for the majority of the Rugby Championship. Of his 27 All Blacks appearances, he has worn the No 12 jersey 16 times.

Like Havili, Barrett has been deployed at both fullback and second-five in recent Super Rugby seasons. However, Barrett is playing as a full-time No 12 for the Hurricanes this year and has made a strong start to his campaign.

Barrett has, however, proven to be a great option at fullback for the All Blacks, and might have to firmly isolate himself as the country’s clear choice at No 12 to get that jersey on a full-time basis at the international level.

The midfield picture for the All Blacks will continue to be of interest throughout the Super Rugby Pacific season, with potential candidates Anton Lienert-Brown (ankle) and Jack Goodhue (groin) both sustaining injuries in the opening weeks. Lienert-Brown is expected to miss three-to-four weeks, while Goodhue picked up his injury against the Highlanders and the Crusaders are yet to confirm if he will miss time.

Quinn Tupaea (knee) is also on the road to recovery after suffering a serious injury against the Wallabies in 2022, though he is expected to miss the entire Super Rugby season and will likely have to play his way into contention at NPC level.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck also adds to the options at No 12 and was part of the All Blacks set-up in 2022, though his game time was extremely limited.

Rieko Ioane was the first-choice centre for much of the 2022 All Blacks season with Lienert-Brown injured, though Lienert-Brown is proven in both midfield positions at the top level, and Braydon Ennor got a start in the jersey as well.