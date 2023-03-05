Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks midfield battle heats up as David Havili sends a statement in Crusaders’ Super Rugby Pacific campaign

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
David Havili of the Crusaders breaks the line against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

David Havili of the Crusaders breaks the line against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

David Havili is clear about his intentions.

After starting at fullback in the Crusaders’ Super Rugby Pacific opener against the Chiefs, Havili was back in at second five-eighth against the Highlanders on Friday night and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport