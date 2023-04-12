Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa’i keeping things simple in bid to earn spot at Rugby World Cup

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Tupou Vaa'i has taken big strides in his game since his Super Rugby debut in 2020. Photo / Photosport

Tupou Vaa'i has taken big strides in his game since his Super Rugby debut in 2020. Photo / Photosport

In a bid to press his claim for a place in the All Blacks World Cup squad, Tupou Vaa’i is keeping things simple.

“Just smile, be happy, and play good footy,” he said.

“It’s pretty

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport