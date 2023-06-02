Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick on career longevity and New Zealand’s locking stocks for the future

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Brodie Retallick will head offshore after the Rugby World Cup later this year. Photo / Getty Images

Brodie Retallick will head offshore after the Rugby World Cup later this year. Photo / Getty Images

For the last decade, Brodie Retallick has been the gold standard for New Zealand locks.

Making his Super Rugby debut in 2012, he didn’t waste any time in establishing himself as a workhorse and formed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport