With three titles, one-time runners-up and 50 wins to their name, New Zealand are the most successful team in Rugby World Cup history. The All Blacks conquered the world as hosts in 1987, 2011 and again in 2015, becoming the first nation to win back-to-back Rugby World Cups. The game is about scoring tries so Herald Sport has compiled a list of the best All Blacks try from each tournament. Vote for your favourite at the end of the article.

1987: John Kirwan v Italy

One of the greatest All Blacks tries in any test - let alone a World Cup. You could play a fun game of counting how many Italians Kirwan beats on his way, but most of them don’t count as they never really got close.

1991: Zinzan Brooke v Canada

As clever a set-piece move as you’ll ever see, Brooke goes through almost untouched.

1995: Jonah Lomu v England

Jonah Lomu’s most famous moment. Potentially Mike Catt’s as well. If you’re ever in need of an emotional pick-me-up, the comments section of this one makes for great reading. As YouTube user @SuperEdge67 says “Lomu was not a once-in-a-generation player...he was a once-in-a-century player.”

1999: Jonah Lomu v France

This time it was Frenchmen Lomu left in his wake. The mas of blue-clad bodies on the grass behind him as he scores look more like the remnants of a lineout drive than winger’s try. Lomu dosen’t get off easy, though, his long-range effort in pool play is vintage Jonah and could easily have pipped this one.





2003: Joe Rokocoko v South Africa

Peak King Carlos. No one else would have had the presence of mind, nor the cojones, to attempt a pass like that - let alone pull it off.

2007: Luke McAlister v France

The only moment of this test All Blacks fans will want to remember, even the sight of those grey jerseys sends a shiver down the spine of a Kiwi. McAlister’s angle to cut through the French defensive line and then back up to secure the return offload from Jerry Collins (RIP) was the only thing that went right that evening in Wales.

2011: Ma’a Nonu v Australia

Israel Dagg with an all-time try assist. Hits the gap, fend one, goose-step to be knocked off balance and manages to find Nonu inside with the offload *chef’s kiss* - the All Blacks scored some stellar tries in this tournament so special consideration for Richard Kahui v Tonga or Zac Guilford’s first v Canada.

2015: Julian Savea v France

Voted World Rugby Try of the Year and it’s difficult to argue for any other to take its place. Savea had three to beat and they’d have been better off rolling out a rather than end up etched into highlight reel history.

Honourable mention goes to Ma’a Nonu in the final. The SBW offload and Nonu’s step inside to plant Kurtley Beale on his rear end will live long in the memory.

2019: George Bridge v South Africa and TJ Perenara v Namibia

Or...

This one came down to individual brilliance versus team play and Herald Sport have decided to perch atop the fence. George Bridge caps off a team move that has everything, while TJ Perenara’s Try of the Year winner needs no description. Grab a coin, toss it and that’s your winner for 2019.

